State House Allocates N15.09bn For Tyres, Office Complex In 2025 Budget

The State House has proposed an allocation of N15.09 billion in the 2025 budget for various expenses, including the purchase of tyres for bulletproof vehicles, SUVs, operational vehicles, and plain cars, as well as the construction of an office complex for Special Advisers and Senior Special Assistants.

Additionally, N5.49 billion has been set aside for the annual maintenance of the Presidential Villa, according to details released in the 2025 Appropriation Bill by the Budget Office of the Federation on Thursday.

Key Allocations for State House Operations

The appropriation document reveals the breakdown of the State House budget:

N164 million for tyres for various vehicle types, including bulletproof cars, jeeps, and platform trucks.

N1.1 billion for the replacement of SUVs.

N3.66 billion for the purchase of State House operational vehicles.

N127.86 million for SUVs for the President and Vice President under the Office of the President.

N285 million for vehicles under the Chief of Staff’s office.

N179.63 million allocated for security and operational vehicles under the Chief Security Officer to the President.

A notable expenditure is the N1.83 billion earmarked for constructing an office complex for Special Advisers and Senior Special Assistants. Additionally, N2.12 billion has been proposed for honorarium and sitting allowances.

Overview of the 2025 Budget

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu presented the N49.70 trillion budget, titled “Budget of Restoration: Securing Peace, Rebuilding Prosperity,” to the National Assembly on Wednesday. The budget prioritises defence, infrastructure, and human capital development, with a projected deficit of N13.39 trillion to be financed through borrowing.

Tinubu emphasised his administration’s focus on security and infrastructure, stating, “We are committed to strengthening security and revamping Nigeria’s infrastructure to secure prosperity for all.”

Sectoral Allocations

The 2025 budget includes significant funding for key sectors:

N4.91 trillion for defence and security.

N4.06 trillion for infrastructure, targeting projects such as the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway and the Sokoto-Badagry Highway.

N3.52 trillion for education, covering Universal Basic Education and nine new higher institutions.

N2.48 trillion for health, aimed at improving healthcare systems and providing essential drugs.

Economic Projections

The budget is based on optimistic economic assumptions, including a projected inflation decline from 34.6% to 15%, and an improvement in the naira exchange rate from N1,700/$ to N1,500/$.

While the proposed allocations aim to address critical national needs, concerns remain over the high maintenance costs and the rising debt burden to finance the ambitious spending plan. The National Assembly is expected to scrutinise the bill to ensure accountability and effective utilisation of public funds.