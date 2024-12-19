Dangote Refinery Cuts PMS Price To N899.50 Per Litre, Introduces Credit Purchase Offer For The Holidays

Dangote Petroleum Refinery reduces the price of its Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) to N899.50 per litre, down from N970, in a holiday promotion aimed at easing transport costs during the festive season.

In addition to the price reduction, the refinery offers a special promotion where customers can buy one litre of fuel on credit for every litre purchased with cash. The credit purchase is supported by a bank guarantee from Access Bank, First Bank, or Zenith Bank, according to a statement from Anthony Chiejina, the Group Chief Branding and Communications Officer of Dangote Group.

Chiejina explains that the price cut is designed to help Nigerians manage transportation expenses during the holiday season. He further emphasizes the refinery’s commitment to providing high-quality, environmentally friendly petroleum products at competitive prices.

The refinery expresses gratitude to Nigerians for their continued support as the country enters the festive period.

This reduction follows a previous decrease in November when Dangote Refinery lowered its PMS price from N990 to N970 per litre. The current price adjustment is focused on providing relief during the Yuletide season.

Dangote Refinery, with a capacity of 650,000 barrels per day (BPD), is the world’s largest single-train refinery. Although it is currently operating at around 50% of its full capacity, it is expected to meet a large portion of Nigeria’s petroleum demand when fully operational, reducing reliance on imports.

The refinery has also expanded its reach beyond Nigeria, exporting petrol to several African countries, including Ghana, Cameroon, Gabon, and South Africa. In addition, Dangote Refinery now supplies diesel and jet fuel to European markets.

Industry experts predict that once the refinery reaches full capacity, it will have a significant impact on global crude oil flows, strengthening its position in the international energy market.