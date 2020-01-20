Stanbic IBTC Zero Balance Account Gives Savers an Edge

If you are like the average Nigerian youth who is just starting out and needs an account that allows you to start from scratch and grow your savings while giving you access to your money 24/7, then the Stanbic IBTC Blue Edge Savings Account is perfect for you.

The BluEdge Savings Account, is a product that allows you to open an account with zero Balance, so you don’t need any money to open the account. You can always fund the account at any time to grow your savings. With the Blue Edge Account the minimum account balance is also zero naira, this means that you will not be charged for having zero balance on the account.

The BluEdge Savings Account gives students and young Nigerians currently enrolled in the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) the edge that they need to experience financial confidence and freedom. It takes away the pressure of starting an account with huge funds as it enables them to start with zero naira while earning an interest on the savings every month.

The BluEdge Savings Account can be operated with ease and accessed with a Verve card on Internet Banking, Mobile Banking, ATM, and via USSD. Account owners can also withdraw cash from the nearest Stanbic IBTC Bank branch. The requirements for opening a BluEdge Savings Account are: a BluEdge Savings Account form, passport photograph, BVN and student ID card.

According to Wole Adeniyi, Deputy Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc: “The BluEdge Savings Account is a great opportunity for young people to maintain a savings account conveniently. It proffers solutions to the hassle of savings among youths, and the various benefits are deliberately aimed at encouraging and promoting a savings culture. It can also serve as an avenue for them to pursue their dreams