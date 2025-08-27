Stanbic IBTC Shares Slide 15.4% Amid Delay In Earnings Release

Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc experienced a significant drop of over 15% in its market valuation due to investor retreat prompted by a delay in publishing its first-half 2025 financial results. The banking group saw consistent selling across the week on the Nigerian Exchange as investor confidence waned.

Market data from the bourse disclosed a sharp decline in Stanbic IBTC’s share price, which dropped approximately 15.4% from N111.1 to N94. This downward movement reflected a surge in sell orders.

During the last two trading days, volumes surged notably, with evidence pointing to predominance of sell-side transactions contributing to the steep reduction in market value week-over-week. MarketForces Africa indicated the bank’s stock had recently peaked at a 52-week high, buoyed by optimistic expectations for its half-year earnings report.

Despite anticipation, Stanbic IBTC has yet to release their financial statements needed for investors to make informed trading decisions. The group informed the Nigerian Exchange that their half-year results remain under final review.

By Friday’s market close, the bank’s total market capitalization fell to approximately N1.49 trillion, marking a 15.39% decline from its 52-week peak, on its 15.9 billion outstanding shares.