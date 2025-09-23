Stanbic IBTC Reports 49% Profit Growth, Declares Higher Dividend

Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc recorded a 49% surge in profit after tax to N173.43 billion in the first half of 2025, boosted by strong revenue growth and improved operational efficiency.

The audited financial statement released on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) showed gross earnings climbed 35.2% year-on-year to N516.63 billion, compared to N382.12 billion in H1 2024.

Profit before tax jumped 65.81% to N243.74 billion, up from N147 billion in the same period last year. However, income tax charges more than doubled to N70.31 billion, a 129% rise from N30.65 billion in 2024, moderating the overall bottom line.

Despite this, profit after tax expanded significantly to N173.43 billion, compared to N116.36 billion in the previous year.

The board has recommended an interim dividend of N2.50 per share, representing a 25% increase over the N2.00 paid in H1 2024. In total, shareholders will receive N39.75 billion in interim dividends, 53.4% higher than the N25.91 billion declared a year ago.

Stanbic IBTC is majority-owned by Standard Bank Group, which controls 67.55% of its equity through Stanbic Africa Holdings Limited.