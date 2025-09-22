Nigeria’s Oil Output Rises To 1.63mbpd In August

Nigeria’s crude oil and condensate production averaged 1.63 million barrels per day (mbpd) in August 2025, according to new figures released by the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC). The volume represents a 3.1 per cent increase from the 1.58mbpd recorded in August 2024.

The breakdown, published by the Commission over the weekend on its official X handle, showed crude oil output rose to 1.43mbpd in August, up 5.5 per cent from 1.36mbpd in the same month last year. However, condensate production declined by 10.6 per cent to 197,229 barrels per day (bpd), compared with 220,435bpd in August 2024.

On a month-on-month basis, combined crude oil and condensate volumes dropped by 4.7 per cent from July’s 1.71mbpd, while crude output slipped 4.8 per cent from 1.5mbpd, a development partly attributed to unscheduled facility maintenance.

Despite the marginal decline, Nigeria achieved 96 per cent compliance with its Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) production quota of 1.5mbpd, underscoring improved alignment with cartel targets.

Terminal performance data showed Forcados led production in August with 8.99 million barrels, comprising 8.08 million barrels of crude and 915,200 barrels of condensates. It was followed by Bonny Terminal with 6.26 million barrels (5.84 million barrels of crude and 418,270 barrels of condensates), Qua Iboe with 4.99 million barrels (4.94 million barrels of crude and 50,500 barrels of condensates), and Escravos with 4.18 million barrels (4.08 million barrels of crude and 107,000 barrels of condensates).

NUPRC data further revealed that Nigeria’s combined crude and condensate output ranged between 1.59mbpd and 1.85mbpd during the review month, reflecting both resilience and short-term slippages in the upstream sector.

Overall, the figures highlight Nigeria’s continued recovery in crude oil production, even as falling condensate streams and occasional disruptions point to lingering structural challenges.