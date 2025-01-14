Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers Re-Introduces Self-Service Channels, Innovative Way For Customers To Serve Themselves

Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers, a leading pension fund administration firm in Nigeria and a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, has reaffirmed its commitment to enhancing customer experience by providing innovative solutions through the self-service channels. This is to ensure that customers get the support they need quickly.

These self-service options aim to streamline processes and provide easy access to pension management services, reflecting Stanbic IBTC Pension Manager’s dedication to customer satisfaction and convenience; putting them in control of their financial future.

One of such channels is MyPension Portal, accessible via the company’s website www.stanbicibtcpension.com. It offers customers a user-friendly platform to manage their pension details effortlessly. This portal allows for easy updates of personal information, requests for reference letters to submit at schools and embassies, and the ability to switch between investment funds. It also provides the convenience of accessing and requesting statements at any time, relieving customers of unnecessary stress and paperwork.

In addition, the Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers module on the Mobile App, available for download on Google Play Store and App Store, enables users to view their pension account balance, track contributions and investment performance, monitor recent transactions and contributions, and receive alerts for important pension account updates.

For those who prefer SMS access, customers can simply text “Help” to the shortcode 30388 from their registered mobile phone to receive instructions on performing various tasks via SMS. The firm has also streamlined the process for using contact numbers, allowing customers to connect to the Stanbic IBTC Pension Manager’s Interactive Voice Response (IVR) system for comprehensive guidance on a wide range of enquiries and transactions.

Olumide Oyetan, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers, reiterated the firm’s dedication to improving pension management by enhancing ease and efficiency. “By getting acquainted with and utilising these options to their fullest, customers can enjoy the benefits of flexibility and independence,” he stated.

Oyetan further underscored the firm’s commitment to leveraging technology to improve pension management for customers, ensuring the availability of the self-service channels 24/7 for checking account balances, updating personal details, or making enquiries seamlessly.

“These self-service channels empower customers to take control of their experience as we aim to meet and exceed their expectations through these user-friendly platforms,” Olumide said.