Interswitch To Host Inaugural Startup Mixer

InterswitchGroup, one of Africa’s leading integrated payments and digital commerce companies, has announced plans to host its first-ever startup innovation mixer. Themed “Unlocking Synergies between Startups and Established Corporates,” the event will take place on January 24, 2025, at the Interswitch Innovation Lab, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Designed to bridge the gap between startups and established businesses, the Innovation Mixer will provide a platform for stakeholders across the tech ecosystem to collaborate, share ideas, and forge partnerships, as it promises to bring together a vibrant mix of innovators, tech enthusiasts, investors, and industry leaders for an evening of transformative solutions and networking.

Highlighting the significance of the event, Adaobi Okerekeocha, Chief Innovation Officer, Interswitch, noted that partnership remains central to driving innovation within Africa’s tech ecosystem. She expressed optimism about the mixer’s potential to generate lasting impact, saying:

“At Interswitch, we believe collaboration is the bedrock of innovation. As the tech and innovation landscape in Nigeria and across Africa continues to evolve, its immense and untapped potential calls for platforms like this to unlock new possibilities.

The Startup Mixer represents a pivotal step toward building a vibrant community where startups and established corporates can exchange ideas, explore opportunities, and forge synergies that drive impactful solutions.”

The event will feature a panel discussion, which will be moderated by Akeem Hassan, Technical Adviser to the Honourable Commissioner, Ministry of Innovation, Science, and Technology, Lagos State Government.

The panelists include Ireayo Oladunjoye, Managing Director, Endeavor Nigeria; Linda Ochugbua, Digital Sales Manager, BusinessDay; and Olapeju Nwanganga, Founder, Pepcode. Together, they will delve into the theme, exploring practical ways to strengthen collaboration between startups and established corporates.

Attendees can look forward to a thoughtfully curated experience featuring stimulating discussions and unparalleled networking opportunities. The mixer will spotlight groundbreaking ideas, inspiring success stories, and transformative partnerships that are shaping the future of Nigeria’s tech ecosystem and driving innovation across Africa.

By hosting this event, Interswitch reaffirms its unwavering commitment to nurturing innovation and fostering partnerships that drive growth within Nigeria’s tech ecosystem and beyond.

Don’t miss the opportunity to connect with innovators, industry leaders and changemakers. Register now at tinyurl.com/ISWmixer to secure your spot!