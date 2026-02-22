Stanbic IBTC Nominees Limited Celebrates 30 Years Of Trust With Landmark Gala Event

Stanbic IBTC Nominees Limited marked a significant milestone recently, celebrating three decades of exceptional custodial services in Nigeria’s financial markets. The anniversary gala, held under the theme “30 Years of Trust,” brought together industry leaders, clients, regulators, and stakeholders to commemorate the institution’s enduring legacy and steadfast commitment to safeguarding client assets.

Since its establishment in 1996, Stanbic IBTC Nominees has grown into one of Nigeria’s most trusted custodians, providing comprehensive asset servicing, safekeeping, and investment administration solutions to institutional and retail clients nationwide.

The celebratory event highlighted the business’s journey from its inception to its current position as a market leader, showcasing its evolution through regulatory changes, technological advancements, and shifting market dynamics. The evening featured testimonials from long-standing clients, recognition of dedicated team members, and reflections on the milestones that have shaped the business over the past 30 years.

Wole Adeniyi, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Bank, emphasised the strategic importance of the custody business to the group’s overall operations: “Our vision is to be Africa’s most innovative and trusted custody provider, leveraging cutting-edge technology while maintaining the personalised service that has defined us for 30 years. The next 30 years will be about combining global expertise with local insight to create unparalleled value for our clients and supporting Nigeria’s capital market growth with infrastructure that meets global standards.”

Speaking at the event, Babatunde Majiyagbe,Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Nominees, highlighted the custody team’s dedication to excellence: “What truly distinguishes us is our holistic approach; we do not just safeguard assets, we provide comprehensive solutions that include settlement efficiency, accurate reporting, and regulatory compliance support. Our track record of zero tolerance for operational errors and consistent regulatory compliance reflects our commitment to being more than service providers; we’re trusted partners to Nigeria’s leading institutional investors.”

The custody business has played a pivotal role in Nigeria’s capital markets development, supporting pension fund administrators, asset managers, insurance companies, and other institutional investors in their investment operations. The business has consistently maintained compliance with regulators and global best practices while adopting innovative technology solutions to enhance service delivery.

Jude Chiemeka, Chief Executive officer, Nigerian Exchange Limited, shared his experience working with Stanbic IBTC: “Our partnership with Stanbic IBTC has been transformative for our operations. What stands out most is the peace of mind that comes from knowing our assets are in safe hands. Beyond technology, it is the people that make the difference; their team is responsive, knowledgeable, and genuinely invested in our success. We view them as strategic partners rather than just service providers.”

As part of the celebrations, Stanbic IBTC reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining the highest standards of custody services, continuing to invest in technology and human capital, and expanding its service offerings to meet the evolving needs of Nigeria’s investment community.

The 30th anniversary celebration underscores Stanbic IBTC’s position as a cornerstone in Nigeria’s financial infrastructure and its dedication to being a trusted partner for clients seeking secure, efficient, and reliable custodian services.