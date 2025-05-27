Stanbic IBTC Insurance Limited Achieves ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Recertification; Reinforces Commitment To Excellence And Transparency

Stanbic IBTC Insurance Limited, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings and a leading life insurance provider in Nigeria, is excited to announce that it has successfully undergone a rigorous recertification process, achieving ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification. This prestigious recognition validates that Stanbic IBTC Insurance Limited has effectively implemented and maintained a robust Quality Management System, overseen by DQS Holding GmbH.

DQS Holding GmbH, a part of the globally recognised DQS Group based in Frankfurt, specialises in assessing and certifying management systems across various industries. This recertification underscores Stanbic IBTC Insurance Limited’s commitment to excellence, transparency, and compliance within the insurance sector.

The comprehensive audit examined various aspects of the company’s operations, including its financial practices and adherence to regulatory standards; and highlights Stanbic IBTC Insurance Limited’s commitment to exceeding industry best practices and promoting a culture of integrity and accountability. As a trusted insurance provider, the organisation acknowledges that customer confidence is paramount. The successful recertification enhances its reputation in the market and strengthens relationships with its valued clients; reflecting a proactive stance on risk management and organisational governance, which is essential for protecting the interests of policyholders.

Akinjide Orimolade, Chief Executive of Stanbic IBTC Insurance Limited, expressed pride in the company’s recent recertification. He stated, “We are delighted to receive this new certification, which highlights our ongoing commitment to uphold the highest standards of governance and accountability. This achievement is proof of the hard work and dedication of our exceptional team, reinforcing our promise to our clients and stakeholders.”

Akinjide further emphasised the critical role of trust within the insurance industry, noting its importance in fostering long-lasting relationships with clients. “In an industry where clients seek security and value, we recognise that trust is fundamental. Our team’s dedication to transparency and ethical practices has been instrumental in establishing this trust,” he remarked.

Reiterating Stanbic IBTC Insurance Limited’s mission to provide high-quality insurance products and services, Akinjide affirmed the company’s ongoing commitment to excellence and adherence to stringent industry standards. This certification marks a significant milestone, enhancing the company’s profile as a leading insurer while reinforcing its reputation for reliability and integrity.

“Our ongoing dedication involves investing in our people, processes, and technology to ensure we remain at the forefront of the insurance industry. We will continuously listen to our clients’ feedback, pursue innovative solutions for their needs, and adjust our services; accordingly, aiming to meet and exceed the expectations of those who place their trust in us,” Akinjide concluded.

Stanbic IBTC Insurance Limited remains focused on building customer trust and ensuring financial stability. The company is committed to continuous improvement and innovation in its service offerings, enabling it to meet the evolving needs of its clients effectively. This recertification sets a solid foundation for the company as it strives to deliver outstanding insurance solutions, prioritising customer satisfaction and security.

For more information about Stanbic IBTC Insurance Limited, visit www.stanbicibtcinsurance.com or email us at insure@stanbicibtc.com