Cardinal Robert Prevost Elected First American Pope, Takes Name Leo XIV

In a historic moment for the Catholic Church, Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, a U.S. citizen and native of Chicago, has been elected as the 267th pope — the first American pontiff in history. He has taken the name Pope Leo XIV.

The election followed the death of Pope Francis and concluded on the second day of the conclave at the Vatican. On Thursday, white smoke billowed from the Sistine Chapel chimney, signaling that a two-thirds majority of the 133 cardinals had agreed on a new leader. Moments later, a senior cardinal deacon stepped onto the balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica and declared in Latin: “Nuntio vobis gaudium magnum: habemus papam” — “I announce to you a great joy: We have a pope.”

Cheers erupted in St. Peter’s Square as bells rang to celebrate the announcement. Prevost then appeared on the basilica’s balcony to deliver his first public address as pope to the assembled crowd.

At 69, Pope Leo XIV has spent much of his life in missionary work, particularly in Peru. He served as bishop of Chiclayo in northwestern Peru from 2015 until 2023. That same year, Pope Francis elevated him to cardinal and appointed him to lead the Vatican office responsible for selecting bishops around the world — placing him at the heart of shaping the Church’s global leadership.

Though reserved and media-shy, Prevost gained admiration among fellow clergy for his support of Pope Francis’s priorities, particularly his focus on social justice and inclusion. In a 2023 Vatican press briefing, he stated: “Our work is to enlarge the tent and to let everyone know they are welcome inside the Church.”

By choosing the name Leo XIV, Prevost aligns himself with a papal tradition marked by reform and doctrinal strength. The name Leo has been used 13 times before, most notably by Pope Leo XIII, who was known for his encyclicals on social and economic issues.

While popes traditionally select names like John (used 23 times), Gregory (16 times), or Benedict (16 times), there remains one unspoken rule: the name Peter is off-limits, out of reverence for Saint Peter, the Church’s first pope.

Pope Leo XIV’s election marks a new chapter in the Church’s history, not only for his nationality but also for the vision of inclusivity and service he brings to the papacy.