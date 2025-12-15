Stanbic IBTC FUZE Talent Show 4.0 Concludes With A Spectacular Showcase, Spotlighting Nigeria’s Next Generation Of Stars

Stanbic IBTC Holdings, a member of Standard Bank Group, turned up the energy in Nigeria’s creative scene with the broadcast finale of its FUZE Talent Show 4.0, spotlighting the innovation and artistry of the nation’s brightest young talents. Aired on 14 December 2025, the finale delivered a spectacular celebration of creativity and ambition.

Taking things a notch higher this year, Stanbic IBTC distributed ₦90 million in prizes, its biggest prize pool yet, in recognition of the creativity, resilience, and excellence displayed by contestants. The 2025 edition drew over 6,000 entries nationwide and continued to inspire a new wave of innovation among young Nigerians in fashion, technology, dance, and music.

After weeks of intense competition, mentorship, and captivating performances, 12 finalists progressed to the finale, where four exceptional individuals emerged as category winners: Oyindamola Timothy (Fashion), Steve Adeyemo (Tech), Uche Kalu (Dance), and Emmanuel Elijah (Music). Each winner received ₦10 million, along with mentorship opportunities, industry exposure, and support to advance their creative journeys.

This year, the FUZE Talent Show also introduced an exciting new twist: The Fan Favourite Feature, which allowed viewers across the country to vote for the contestant who most inspired them. This addition deepened audience participation and further strengthened FUZE’s mission to connect creativity with community support.

The grand finale episode of FUZE Talent Show 4.0 was broadcast nationwide on AIT (DStv Channel 253) at 7:00 PM, Africa Magic Showcase (DStv Channel 151) at 5:00 PM, and streamed live on the official Stanbic IBTC YouTube channel, connecting millions of viewers to the excitement and energy of the show.

Chuma Nwokocha, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Holdings, expressed pride in the success of this year’s edition and highlighted the brand’s ongoing commitment to empowering young Nigerians through creativity and innovation.

“FUZE 4.0 truly lived up to its promise as ‘The Ultimate Show’, a platform that celebrates courage, creativity, and innovation. Every contestant who graced that stage reminded us of the extraordinary potential of Nigerian youths. At Stanbic IBTC, we are proud to continue creating opportunities that help young people dream bigger, think bolder, and achieve more. It is all about home-grown talent for us as we power the ‘made-in-Nigeria’ initiative.”

As excitement builds for FUZE Festival coming up on Saturday, 20 December 2025, attendees can anticipate experiencing this year’s edition theme – The Ultimate Show” in full, with circus-style attractions, from magicians and parade performers to flash mobs and art displays. An expanded marketplace, freebies from participating partners and on-site Stanbic IBTC services will enhance convenience, while performances by Wande Coal, Pheelz, Chike, and Ms DSF will add a nostalgic, high-energy finish. Interested attendees can register to attend via the Stanbic IBTC Events App or visit www.events.stanbicibtc.com to secure their spot.

For more information about the FUZE Talent Show 4.0 and to relive highlights from this year’s event, visit Stanbic IBTCs website or follow Stanbic IBTC on social media platforms.