Anambra, Lagos Top List In 2025 UTME Examination Malpractices

Fresh data released by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has identified Anambra and Lagos states as having the highest number of suspects currently being interrogated by law enforcement over alleged involvement in malpractice during the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

JAMB Registrar, Professor Ishaq Oloyede, disclosed this development during a press conference held at the Board’s headquarters in Abuja on Friday. He stated that several new techniques of examination malpractice were uncovered during both the registration and conduct of the 2025 UTME.

According to Oloyede, the fresh tactics include identity and biometric-related fraud, such as the use of combined thumbprints of actual candidates and impersonators at registration centres, executed in collusion with certain Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres. Other methods observed were cases of double registration and attempted substitution by candidates trying to be replaced by impersonators.

Data presented revealed that Anambra State topped the chart, with 14 individuals apprehended—13 involved in impersonation cases and one in a photograph mismatch case.

Lagos State came next with nine individuals arrested, linked to offences including impersonation, spying, and unlawful possession of mobile phones during the examination.

Other states also reported significant arrests: Delta State recorded eight impersonation cases, Kano State had seven suspects linked to impersonation and illegal phone possession, while Kaduna State had six suspects facing similar allegations.

In Rivers State, six individuals were also detained over impersonation, and for being found in possession of mobile phones and calculators. Ebonyi and Enugu States each had five suspects detained over impersonation offences.

Oloyede further revealed an unusual case on Friday, involving a visually impaired candidate who allegedly hired another blind individual—an undergraduate—to impersonate him and take the 2025 UTME on his behalf.

The results of the 2025 UTME were officially released to the public on Friday.

Ahead of the release, JAMB published statistical data summarising the performance of the 1.9 million candidates who sat for the examination. The data revealed a concerning trend, with over 1.5 million candidates scoring below 200—well below the average pass benchmark.

The UTME, graded out of a total of 400 marks, evaluates candidates in four key subjects. While the Use of English is compulsory for all, candidates select three other subjects based on the requirements of their chosen fields of study.