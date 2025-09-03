Stanbic IBTC Bank Wins ‘Commercial Bank Brand Of The Year’ At The Brand Handlers Summit And Awards

Stanbic IBTC Bank, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings, has been named Commercial Bank Brand of the Year at the Brand Handlers Summit and Awards in Lagos, reinforcing its place as one of Nigeria’s most influential and customer-focused financial brands.

The Brand Handlers Summit and Awards celebrate excellence in brand building, innovation and customer engagement across diverse industries. By winning this award, Stanbic IBTC Bank has shown consistent visibility for its strategic efforts in creating meaningful connections with customers, leveraging technology, and positioning itself as a trusted partner in financial solutions.

Over the years, Stanbic IBTC Bank has stood out in Nigeria’s banking industry through its bold storytelling, forward-thinking campaigns, and a customer-first approach. From digital transformation projects that simplify banking to sustainability initiatives that drive social impact, the bank’s brand has consistently aligned with its promise of moving clients forward.

Speaking on the award, Wole Adeniyi, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Bank, expressed gratitude for the recognition while emphasising the collective effort behind the achievement. He said, “We are honoured to be named the Commercial Bank Brand of the Year at the Brand Handlers Summit and Awards. This award speaks to the trust our clients place in us, the dedication of our employees, and the innovative spirit that drives everything we do. At Stanbic IBTC Bank, our brand story has always been about people and empowering them to achieve their personal and business goals. This award, just like many other awards that we have won, inspires us to keep raising the bar in customer experience, digital excellence and brand leadership in Nigeria’s financial services industry.”

The Commercial Bank Brand of the Year award adds to Stanbic IBTC’s growing list of industry recognitions, reinforcing its leadership position in Nigeria’s banking sector and its role as a catalyst for sustainable growth.