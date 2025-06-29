Stanbic IBTC Bank Strengthens Regulatory And Customer Relations With Strategic Trade Forum

Stanbic IBTC Bank’s Corporate and Investment Banking (CIB) division has concluded its CIB Trade Customer Forum, bringing together industry leaders, key clients, and regulatory stakeholders for a day of strategic discussions and networking focused on advancing Nigeria’s trade finance sector.

The exclusive forum themed, “Trade Policy and Regulatory Framework in Nigeria: Recent Development and Implications,” held on 20 June 2025. The forum marked a significant milestone in Stanbic IBTC Bank’s commitment to fostering collaborative platforms that drive industry growth and innovation. The event successfully united top CIB Trade clients with senior executives from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), and the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), creating opportunities for cross-sectoral dialogue.

Through a carefully curated panel session featuring both Stanbic IBTC leadership and notable industry speakers, participants engaged in robust discussions on topical developments shaping Nigeria’s trade landscape.

Eric Fajemisin, Executive Director, Corporate and Investment Banking, Stanbic IBTC Bank, emphasised, “This forum represents our unwavering commitment to being at the forefront of industry thought leadership. By bringing together regulators, clients, and industry experts under one roof, we’ve created a unique ecosystem for knowledge sharing and strategic partnership development.”

The forum delivered exceptional results across multiple strategic objectives. The event successfully fostered stronger relationships between Stanbic IBTC Bank and its key clients, providing opportunities to address industry challenges collaboratively.

With delegates from CBN, SON, and Nigeria Customs Service in attendance, the forum created valuable opportunities for private sector-regulatory alignment, contributing to more effective trade finance practices. Participants gained access to valuable insights on emerging trends, regulatory updates, and best practices in trade finance, enhancing their strategic decision-making capabilities. The networking sessions generated multiple opportunities for new partnerships and business development, positioning Stanbic IBTC Bank for expanded market engagement.

Jesuseun Fatoyinbo, Head, Transaction Banking, Stanbic IBTC Bank, stated, “Today’s forum exemplifies our dedication to fostering meaningful partnerships within the trade finance sector. By creating a platform for open dialogue between industry leaders and regulators, we are empowering our clients to navigate the evolving landscape with confidence. At Stanbic IBTC Bank, we remain committed to driving innovation and collaboration that not only enhances our services but also strengthens the entire ecosystem for sustainable growth in Nigeria.”

The forum’s success has positioned Stanbic IBTC Bank as the definitive thought leader in Nigeria’s trade finance sector, demonstrating the bank’s commitment to creating top-of-mind experiences that drive client loyalty and industry advancement. The collaborative approach shown during the event has set a new standard for industry engagement and stakeholder collaboration.

Building on the overwhelming success of this inaugural forum, Stanbic IBTC Bank plans to make this an annual flagship event, continuing to provide platforms for industry leaders to collaborate, learn, and drive sustainable growth in Nigeria’s trade finance ecosystem.

The forum reinforced Stanbic IBTC Bank’s position as a leader in creating strategic platforms where clients can network, collaborate, and drive mutual growth.