Stanbic IBTC Asset Management Unveils InvestBeta Season 2 With Exciting First Episode

Stanbic IBTC Asset Management, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, has officially launched Season 2 of its financial literacy game show, InvestBeta, with the premiere episode now streaming on the Stanbic IBTC Group’s official YouTube channel.

The new season kicked off in thrilling fashion as three contestants raced through three competitive rounds: rapid questions, quick fingers, and risk & reward. Each round pushed the contestants closer to a chance at winning investment funds worth ₦2 million, a stake higher than the inaugural season. The stakes proved higher than ever, with the very first winner walking away with a ₦1.4 million investment portfolio.

InvestBeta continues to blend entertainment and financial education, challenging contestants with questions that test their knowledge of saving, budgeting, and investing, while offering viewers practical insights and fun quizzes. Building on the momentum of Season 1, which captured the attention of Gen Z audiences nationwide, Season 2 delivers even more action, relatable contestants, and valuable money lessons.

Speaking on the significance of the show, Busola Jejelowo, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Asset Management, said: “InvestBeta reflects our deep commitment to making financial education both accessible and exciting. Season 2 is bigger in every way; it has more compelling challenges, more relatable contestants, and more practical lessons for everyday life. We believe that when young people are equipped with real-world financial skills and the confidence to act, they are better prepared to create lasting wealth and achieve their dreams. This show is one of the many ways we are investing in the future of Nigeria’s youth.”

Beyond the show itself, viewers can immerse themselves in Beyond Dreams, Stanbic IBTC’s digital lifestyle and finance community. The community aims to help young people turn their aspirations into reality through secure, timely and smart investment choices. Since its inception, Beyond Dreams has grown to a network of over 90,000 young members, generated 2,100+ new investment accounts, and continues to position the Group as a trusted partner in the financial futures of Nigeria’s youth.

To catch all episodes of InvestBeta Season 2, visit the official Stanbic IBTC YouTube channel at youtube.com/@StanbicIBTC. New episodes premiere every Friday, giving viewers across Nigeria a front-row seat to the nation’s most exciting youth investment competition.

Open your first investment account with as little as ₦5,000 via blunest.stanbicibtcassetmanagement.com or 02012805595 and take the first step toward building your future.