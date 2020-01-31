Stakeholders Review Nigeria’s Automotive Policy

In an effort to transform the Nigerian Automotive Industry, stakeholders in the sector have held a session to articulate key issues, review the Automotive Policy and give the legal framework which will drive investment into the sector.

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Mr Adebayo Adeniyi, at the stakeholders’ review of the Nigerian Automotive Policy and Nigerian Automotive Industry Development Plan said:

“The policy is aimed at improving activities of the Automotive Sector and a strong reassurance of the Government’s industrialization drive.

“In many countries across the world including African countries of South Africa and Morocco, the automotive industry plays a strategic role in economic development in respect of employment creation, GDP contribution and micro, small and medium enterprises development.

“The Federal Government of Nigeria, in its effort to implement the NIRP, accordingly approved a new plan called the Nigerian Automotive Industry Development Plan to transform the Nigerian Automotive Industry and attract investment into the sector.”

The Chairman, Board of Directors, National Automotive Design and Development Agency, Mr Osita Izunaso said the meeting was aimed at bringing together all actors in the Nigerian automotive industry to discuss and review the draft Auto Bill and the Nigerian Automotive Industry Development Plan to improve the automotive sector.

His view: “The Nigerian Automotive Industry Development Plan NAIDP 2014-2024 was designed to ensure growth and sustained development of the auto industry in Nigeria.

“The plan has five critical elements that aim to address various challenges facing the automotive sector as follows: Infrastructure Development, Investment Promotion Standards, Skills Development and Market Expansion.”

The Director-General of the National Automotive Design and development Agency in Nigeria, Mr Jelani Aliyu, added that the Auto bill, if signed in to law, would create jobs, enhance investment and improve the nation’s GDP.

His words: “We are here to review the automotive policy; the current policy has been used for years and it predates this administration; it has an inbuilt mechanism for review, so this is a perfect opportunity for all of us to contribute towards that review so that the policy comes out even more effective.

“As it goes back as an executive bill, what we hope to achieve today is to get very important input from all the stakeholders here, which will allow us to make this policy more effective as we send it back to the National assembly as an Executive Bill”.

Some of the proposed amendment to the Nigerian Automotive Industry Development Plan includes proper definitions for what constitutes semi knocked down and completely knocked down parts; amended policy plan to include the position of stakeholders that align with the NAIDP development objectives.

Furthermore, all Assemblers must provide the Council with the price list of their vehicles, which the Council shall publish annually. The plan also should make all necessary provision for bicycle, motorcycle and tricycle assembly plants to thrive.

Source: VON