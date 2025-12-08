Abia, NDPHC Begin Construction Of 7.5MVA Power Substation In Umuahia

The Abia State Government and the Niger Delta Power Holding Company have commenced the construction of a 7.5 MVA, 33/11 kV injection substation in Umuahia in a move expected to strengthen electricity supply in the state capital.

According to a statement issued by the NDPHC, the construction works began last Thursday, following a groundbreaking ceremony performed by Governor Alex Otti.

The governor described the project as a major step in the state’s effort to modernise its power distribution network and deliver more reliable electricity to households, businesses, and public institutions. He said the facility marked the beginning of a broader strategy to expand and upgrade critical power infrastructure across Abia State.

Otti commended the Federal Government and the NDPHC for prioritising Abia in the implementation of the National Integrated Power Project. He also praised President Bola Tinubu’s ongoing reforms in the electricity sector, noting that the liberalised market framework had created room for stronger state participation, increased private sector investment, and new global partnerships.

The project, which is being executed under the National Integrated Power Project, will comprise a one kilometre 33kV line, 1.2 kilometres of 11kV line, two 300kVA distribution substations, and two kilometres of low tension line.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of NDPHC, Jennifer Adighije, represented at the event by the Executive Director, Networks, Bello Babayo Bello, said the company remained committed to expanding access to stable and sustainable electricity infrastructure across the country. She stated that the project reflected the organisation’s mandate to support communities and deepen economic development through reliable power supply.

Governor Otti disclosed that the state had already made budgetary provision for an additional 7.5 MVA injection substation in the 2026 fiscal year. He said the project, when completed alongside the new facility, would give the Ogurube Layout axis of Umuahia a combined capacity of 15 MVA.

Stakeholders at the event said the partnership between the Federal Government, NDPHC, and the Abia State Government demonstrated the importance of coordinated efforts in delivering critical public infrastructure.

When completed, the facility is expected to improve electricity supply to Umuahia, support small and medium sized businesses, stimulate industrial activities, and improve the quality of life for residents of the state capital and surrounding communities.