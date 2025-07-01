SSANU Threatens Fresh Strike Over Withheld Salaries

The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) has urged the Federal Government to immediately release the remaining two months of withheld salaries owed to its members who participated in the 2022 nationwide strike.

This demand was made in a communiqué issued after the union’s 51st National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held at Aliko Dangote University of Science and Technology, Wudil, Kano State, and signed by its National President, Mohammed Ibrahim.

SSANU also criticised the recurring delay in salary payments to federal university workers, who often receive their salaries weeks after other federal employees have been paid. The union called for the urgent harmonisation of salary payments across federal and state institutions to ensure fairness within the system.

Expressing disappointment over the government’s silence on the renegotiation of the 2009 FG/SSANU agreement, the union described the delay in resuming substantive discussions as unacceptable. It demanded the immediate recommencement and timely conclusion of the renegotiation process to address outstanding welfare concerns and prevent another industrial crisis in the university system.

SSANU further criticised the “inequitable” distribution of the ₦50 billion Earned Allowance, noting that only 20 per cent (₦10 billion) was allocated to non-teaching unions, including SSANU, NASU, and NAAT.

“This allocation is unjust, discriminatory, and fails to acknowledge the indispensable role SSANU members play in the effective functioning of Nigerian universities,” the communiqué stated, adding that the allocation violates the Memorandum of Understanding signed with the Joint Action Committee of NASU and SSANU in August 2022.

The union also condemned the government’s persistent disregard for Memoranda of Understanding and other duly negotiated agreements, warning that if the pattern continues, SSANU would be compelled to explore all lawful means to enforce compliance.

On national issues, SSANU expressed concern over the rising insecurity across the country, particularly the recent mass killings in Benue, Plateau, and other states. It called on the Federal Government to declare a national emergency on security, invest in modern security infrastructure, and address the root causes of violence, including poverty, youth unemployment, and social injustice.

Regarding the economy, SSANU noted that recent reforms, including fuel subsidy removal and currency unification, have worsened the cost of living for Nigerians, with inflation and rising food prices eroding workers’ purchasing power.

The union urged the government to implement targeted social protection measures, such as food subsidies, fuel vouchers, and conditional cash transfers, to cushion the effects on low-income earners.

“NEC calls on the Federal Government to demonstrate sincerity, commitment, and responsiveness in addressing our demands,” the statement read.

SSANU reaffirmed its commitment to promoting equity and good governance within the university system, adding that it would continue to protect the rights and welfare of its members across the country.