Telcos Begin $1bn Network Upgrade As New Equipment Arrives

Nigeria’s major telecommunications operators have begun a $1 billion nationwide network upgrade, deploying equipment from Chinese manufacturers to tackle persistent service quality issues and expand digital access.

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) confirmed that shipments of equipment started arriving in June, with deployment now underway as operators work to meet a year-end deadline for visible service improvements.

“The ordered equipment has started arriving, and deployment has already started in earnest,” said NCC Executive Vice Chairman Aminu Maida. “Operators are on course to meet the Q4 deadline for significant Quality of Experience enhancements.”

This large-scale investment marks a turning point for Nigeria’s telecom industry, which has struggled with underinvestment and financial strain due to inflation, rising energy costs, and foreign exchange challenges. The $1 billion spend more than doubles the previous year’s capital expenditure, following the approval of a long-awaited 50% tariff increase earlier this year, providing operators with the financial room to reinvest in critical infrastructure.

Operators are focusing on expanding 4G coverage, laying groundwork for broader 5G deployment, and reducing network congestion. The regulator has received and is monitoring deployment strategies from all major operators.

“As the regulator, we are collaborating closely with operators to streamline deployment plans, ensuring accountability while navigating the complex dependencies of a nationwide upgrade,” Maida noted.

The upgrades are expected to significantly improve call quality, boost internet speeds, and expand rural coverage for over 160 million telecom subscribers. The NCC highlighted that the investment will also advance Nigeria’s digital economy, valued at over $75 billion, by supporting broadband penetration and enhanced user experiences.

Maida acknowledged the scale and complexity of the effort, noting that importation, customs clearance, and deployment across Nigeria’s vast landscape require time and meticulous planning. However, he assured that subscribers will begin to notice service improvements before the end of the year.

“This is a significant undertaking, but Nigerians can expect clear improvements in service quality by year-end,” Maida stated.

Industry leaders have welcomed the upgrade, emphasizing its importance for subscribers and the wider economy. With the clearance of longstanding USSD debts by banks and the recent tariff adjustment, operators are now better positioned to fund critical infrastructure improvements.

However, industry experts caution that manufacturing and logistics timelines mean that benefits may take months to materialize fully. Equipment production can take up to 90 days, with shipping, customs, and regulatory clearances adding additional weeks, while on-ground deployments face site-specific challenges.

Despite these challenges, the upgrade is seen as a critical step toward achieving reliable connectivity, improved internet speeds, and resilient infrastructure in one of Africa’s largest telecom markets. The NCC emphasized that it will maintain strict oversight throughout the process to ensure that operators deliver on their commitments and that the benefits reach consumers across urban and rural areas.