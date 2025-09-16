SSANU, NASU Threaten Strike Over Unpaid Allowances

The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Staff Union of Universities and Allied Institutions (NASU) have issued a seven-day ultimatum to the Federal Government over unresolved welfare demands, threatening a nationwide strike if their grievances remain unaddressed.

In a joint letter signed by SSANU President, Muhammed Ibrahim, the unions faulted what they described as the “unjust disbursement” of earned allowances, the non-payment of withheld salaries, and the delay in implementing a 25/35 per cent salary increment. They also demanded the immediate renegotiation of the 2009 FGN/NASU/SSANU agreements.

The unions recalled that following a June 18, 2025 petition, government officials held talks with them on July 4, during which a Tripartite Committee involving the Ministry of Education, the National Universities Commission and the Joint Action Committee (JAC) was set up to review the distribution of ₦50 billion in earned allowances. According to them, non-teaching staff were largely shortchanged, while workers in Inter-University Centres were excluded entirely.

They added that despite reminders — including a letter dated August 18 — there has been no progress on withheld salaries, arrears of salary increments, or the renegotiation process. While the Federal Government has advanced discussions with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), the unions alleged they had been sidelined.

“In light of the persistent unresolved issues and the lack of government responsiveness, we are compelled to serve a formal notice of seven days effective from Monday, September 15, 2025, failing which members of NASU and SSANU will embark on legitimate industrial actions, including strikes, to press home our demands,” the letter read.

SSANU President Ibrahim, in a separate warning last week, said the looming action could cripple the university system. “Ours will not be the ‘mother of all strikes’; it will be the grandfather of all strikes, because when SSANU or NASU strike, you know what it means,” he declared, lamenting the worsening financial and psychological conditions of university workers.

Both unions have long been at odds with the government over welfare and conditions of service, mirroring disputes with ASUU.