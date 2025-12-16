Davido, Omah Lay Top Spotify’s Most Shared Nigerian Song Of 2025

Singer and songwriter David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, and Omah Lay have emerged with the most shared Nigerian song of 2025 on Spotify, following the success of their collaboration, “With You”.

Spotify, in its 2025 Wrapped data for Nigeria, revealed that the track was the most forwarded and reposted song across private messages, group chats and public social media platforms during the year. According to the streaming platform, the ranking highlights the role of music as a powerful social connector among Nigerians, where songs are often used to communicate emotion and presence without words.

Spotify noted that the trend reflects how Nigerians increasingly use music as a form of digital expression, describing shared songs as a “personal handshake” that conveys thoughtfulness and connection.

Rema’s “Fun” ranked second on the list, driven largely by heavy sharing on Snapchat and Instagram, platforms where music is closely tied to self-expression and identity. Burna Boy’s “Love” followed in third place, gaining widespread circulation across WhatsApp, Instagram stories and Snapchat, with listeners describing the song as one that created shared emotional warmth across digital spaces.

Faith-based songs also featured prominently, with Lawrence Oyor’s “Favour” placing fourth, while “No Turning Back II” by Gaise Baba and Lawrence Oyor ranked fifth. Spotify said the strong showing of gospel tracks underscores the role of spirituality in everyday Nigerian digital life, as the songs were widely shared through WhatsApp groups, SMS messages and social media stories for encouragement and reassurance.

The data further showed that social listening features such as Blend, Friends Mix and collaborative playlists transformed music consumption into shared rituals. Jam sessions in Nigeria increased by 145 per cent compared to 2024, as friends, families, partners and even workplaces adopted real-time listening as a bonding activity.

Industry observers said the pattern of music sharing explains why certain songs travel faster than others, noting that Nigerians often share music to feel connected, express identity, uplift one another and reinforce a sense of belonging. Spotify concluded that every forwarded song or shared link in 2025 reflected music’s role as social glue, bridging private and public spaces and weaving individuals into community.