Spain Thrash Saudi Arabia 4-0 to Revive World Cup Campaign

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | June 22, 2026

Key Points

Spain defeated Saudi Arabia 4-0 in Atlanta to record their first win of the tournament

Mikel Oyarzabal scored twice while Lamine Yamal starred on his return to the starting XI

The result leaves Spain firmly in contention to top Group G ahead of the final round of matches

Main Story

Spain reignited their FIFA World Cup campaign with an emphatic 4-0 victory over Saudi Arabia in Atlanta, extending their unbeaten run to 12 matches and putting themselves back on course for qualification from Group G.

After being held to a disappointing draw by Cape Verde in their opening match, Spain manager Luis de la Fuente restored teenage sensation Lamine Yamal to the starting lineup. The decision paid immediate dividends as the 18-year-old transformed Spain’s attack and opened the scoring inside 10 minutes by converting a precise delivery from Mikel Oyarzabal.

The European champions doubled their advantage shortly afterwards when Saudi Arabia failed to clear a corner effectively, allowing Oyarzabal to react quickest and finish from close range.

Spain effectively settled the contest midway through the first half as Oyarzabal grabbed his second goal of the evening after connecting with Dani Olmo’s flick-on at the far post. The Real Sociedad forward nearly completed a hat-trick before halftime but saw an audacious lob strike the crossbar after Saudi goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Owais gifted him possession.

The Spanish dominance continued after the restart. A powerful effort from Marc Cucurella forced Al-Owais into a save before the rebound ricocheted off defender Hassan Altambakti and into the net for Spain’s fourth goal.

Despite several substitutions and a late disallowed goal for Ferran Torres following a VAR review, Spain comfortably saw out the match to secure all three points.

The victory places Spain in a strong position heading into their final group fixture, while Saudi Arabia must now defeat Cape Verde to maintain realistic hopes of reaching the knockout stage.

What’s Being Said

“Lamine gives us a different dimension. His energy and creativity help unlock defenses and today he showed exactly why he is one of the most exciting young players in world football,” Spain manager Luis de la Fuente said after the match.

“We have to learn quickly from this result. We made too many mistakes against a team that punishes every error,” a Saudi Arabia team representative said following the defeat.

What’s Next

Spain will face their final group-stage opponent with the opportunity to secure top spot in Group G.

Saudi Arabia must beat Cape Verde to keep their qualification hopes alive.

Group standings could be decided by goal difference if teams finish level on points.

The Bottom Line: Spain’s response to their opening-match disappointment was emphatic. With Yamal, Oyarzabal and Pedri finding rhythm at the right time, the European champions are beginning to look like genuine contenders for the World Cup title.