NADF distributes 100,800 fertiliser bags to 25,200 farmers in North-West

Key points

NADF has commenced distribution of 100,800 bags of fertiliser to 25,200 smallholder farmers in five North-West states.

The intervention is being implemented under the Renewed Hope Farm Input Support Programme (FISP).

Each beneficiary farmer will receive four bags of fully subsidised fertiliser.

The programme forms part of a nationwide distribution targeting 128,930 farmers.

NADF also plans to deploy more than 1,800 extension workers nationwide.

Main Story

The National Agricultural Development Fund (NADF) has commenced the distribution of 100,800 bags of fertiliser to 25,200 smallholder farmers across Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi and Jigawa States.

The intervention is being implemented under the Renewed Hope Farm Input Support Programme (FISP), which aims to reduce production costs, improve access to quality farm inputs and boost food production. NADF Executive Secretary, Mohammed Ibrahim, said each beneficiary farmer would receive four bags of fully subsidised fertiliser, while each participating state would receive 20,160 bags for distribution to 5,040 farmers. He said beneficiaries were identified through state governments and the All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) to ensure transparent and targeted distribution.

According to Ibrahim, the North-West intervention is part of a nationwide programme covering 128,930 smallholder farmers with 515,720 bags of fertiliser. He added that NADF has concluded plans to deploy more than 1,800 extension advisory workers nationwide to provide farmers with technical support and best-practice guidance.

The Fund is also supporting more than 5,000 ginger farmers affected by blight in Kaduna as well as flood-affected onion farmers in Kebbi and Sokoto States.

The Issues

Rising production costs facing smallholder farmers.

Access to quality farm inputs and fertiliser.

Need to improve agricultural productivity and food production.

Technical support requirements for farmers.

Strengthening food security across the country.

What’s Being Said

“The programme aims to reduce production costs, improve access to quality farm inputs and boost food production.” — Mohammed Ibrahim

“Each beneficiary farmer will receive four bags of fully subsidised fertiliser.” — Mohammed Ibrahim

“The North-West intervention forms part of a nationwide programme covering 128,930 smallholder farmers with 515,720 bags of fertiliser.” — Mohammed Ibrahim

“NADF has concluded plans to deploy more than 1,800 extension advisory workers nationwide.” — Mohammed Ibrahim

What’s Next

Distribution of fertiliser to 25,200 farmers across the five states.

Deployment of more than 1,800 extension advisory workers nationwide.

Continued support for farmers affected by crop diseases and flooding.

Expansion of interventions aimed at improving food production and food security.

Bottom Line

NADF has launched the distribution of 100,800 bags of subsidised fertiliser to farmers in five North-West states as part of broader efforts to boost agricultural productivity and strengthen food security nationwide.