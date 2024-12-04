South Africa Relaxes Visa Rules For Nigerian Travelers And Business Professionals

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announces the easing of visa requirements for Nigerian tourists and business professionals, strengthening ties between the two nations.

The revised policies are disclosed at the 11th session of the Nigeria-South Africa Bi-National Commission (BNC) in Cape Town, co-chaired by Nigerian President Bola Tinubu and President Ramaphosa. The initiative marks a significant step forward in 30 years of diplomatic relations.

Streamlined Visa Process for Nigerians

Under the new regulations, Nigerian tourists are no longer required to submit passports during visa applications, simplifying travel procedures. Additionally, eligible Nigerian business professionals can now obtain five-year multiple-entry visas, facilitating easier business engagements between the countries.

“Our simplified visa process ensures that qualifying Nigerian business professionals have access to five-year multiple-entry visas, promoting smoother economic cooperation,” Ramaphosa states.

Strengthening Economic Partnerships

President Ramaphosa highlights the importance of deepening economic collaboration, acknowledging the presence of South African companies in Nigeria and encouraging Nigerian investments in South Africa.

“Nigeria has always welcomed South African businesses, and we are committed to improving the investment environment for Nigerian companies here,” he asserts.

Ramaphosa emphasizes the need to resolve existing challenges and create an environment conducive to investment. “We are actively addressing barriers to investment and improving the ease of doing business to foster mutual growth,” he adds.

A Shared Vision for Growth

President Tinubu’s participation in the BNC underscores his administration’s focus on strengthening international partnerships and advancing Nigeria’s economic interests. His earlier engagements in France, where he discussed key areas such as agriculture, energy transition, and youth development, reflect a broader strategy to enhance Nigeria’s global relations.

As both countries celebrate three decades of diplomatic ties, the relaxed visa policies and economic initiatives signal a renewed commitment to fostering robust partnerships between Nigeria and South Africa.