Global Tech Companies Contribute N2.55 Trillion In Taxes To Nigeria In H1 2024

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) reports that major international digital companies, including Google, Microsoft, TikTok, and others, collectively pay N2.55 trillion in taxes to Nigeria during the first half of 2024.

NITDA, in a statement released by its Director of Corporate Communications and Media Relations, Hadiza Umar, attributes the data to figures from the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

Promoting Compliance and Online Safety

NITDA acknowledges the compliance of these companies with the Code of Practice for Interactive Computer Service Platforms/Internet Intermediaries, developed in collaboration with the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC). The Code aims to enhance online safety and regulate harmful content on digital platforms.

The agency highlights the dual benefits of the regulatory framework, stating, “This framework not only improves user safety but also significantly boosts government revenue. Foreign digital companies, including social media platforms and internet intermediaries, contribute over N2.55 trillion (approximately $1.5 billion) in taxes during the first half of 2024. This demonstrates how strong regulations drive compliance and economic growth in Nigeria’s digital economy.”

Key Developments in Digital Regulation

NITDA outlines progress in ensuring compliance with the Code, revealing that digital platforms operating in Nigeria are actively addressing safety concerns in line with the Code’s provisions and their internal community standards.

Key statistics for 2023 include:

Complaints received: 4,125,283

4,125,283 Content removed: 65.8 million

65.8 million Content restored after appeals: 379,433

379,433 Accounts deactivated: 12.09 million

Despite these milestones, NITDA stresses the importance of ongoing collaboration and innovation to address new challenges and maintain a secure digital environment.

Highlights of the Code of Practice

The Code of Practice, introduced in June 2022, establishes clear regulatory standards for online platforms and social media. Key provisions include:

Rapid response to unlawful content flagged by users or government agencies.

Immediate removal of non-consensual explicit material or harmful content targeting individuals.

Disclosure of content creators’ identities upon court orders related to public security, serious crimes, or other violations.

The regulatory framework reflects the Nigerian government’s commitment to fostering a safe and economically vibrant digital space.