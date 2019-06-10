Source: Oblak Wants Atletico Exit, Favours Manchester United

Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak wants to leave this summer following broken promises over his future — and the boyhood Manchester United fan favours a move to Old Trafford over Paris Saint-Germain, a source has said.

Last week, Oblak voiced concerns about Atletico’s competitiveness, with star forward Antoine Griezmann set to leave and Lucas Hernandez, Diego Godin, Filipe Luis and Juanfran also departing.

Oblak wants Atleti to match his ambition and is considering his options, with PSG also in the running after the club announced Gianluigi Buffon would leave them this summer.

However, a source told newsmen that United are ahead in the chase to sign Oblak, despite the fact they will not be playing in the Champions League next season. The source said the 26-year-old wants to play in the Premier League.

David De Gea’s United future is in considerable doubt — the Spain international is also a PSG target, along with Oblak — and sources told newsmen in April that United were considering triggering the Atletico keeper’s €120 million buyout clause in the event De Gea left.

Earlier this year, Oblak signed a new deal until 2023 and was told the Atletico squad would be strengthened to compete for La Liga and the Champions League. Brazilian centre-back Felipe has joined from Porto and striker Nicolas Ibanez has come in from Atleti’s Mexican franchise Atletico de San Luis. But the source said Oblak did not feel the list of possible Griezmann replacements were good enough.

Regarded as one of the finest goalkeepers in world football, Oblak won his fourth Zamora Award as La Liga’s best goalkeeper after helping Atletico finish second in the table last term.

The Slovenia international kept 27 clean sheets in 50 matches in 2018 – more than any other goalkeeper in Europe’s top five leagues including Liverpool’s Alisson and United’s De Gea – and he conceded just 36 goals.

Manchester United declined to comment when asked about their interest in Oblak.

