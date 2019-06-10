2019 UTME: JAMB Releases 15,490 Withheld Results

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board JAMB, has cleared and released the results of 15,490 candidates earlier probed for identity and involvement in one examination infraction or another in the 2019 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) .

This was made known in a statement made available to Journalists by the Board’s Head Media and Publicity, Dr Fabian Benjamin.

According to the board, “the release followed the expert review of the cases of the category of candidates who were requested to upload certain credentials for scrutiny.

The board added that at the conclusion of the review exercise, candidates with different issues were classified into categories of those who have sufficiently proved their innocence, those with inconclusive evidence of culpability and were given the benefit of the doubt because of the guiding principles of the Board.

And others were in the category of those whose upload of evidence necessitated further interrogation, those whose culpability have been firmly established thereby necessitating the cancellation of their results.

A total of 321 results were therefore conclusively cancelled and the candidates are being notified.

The board stated that there results were cancelled because they failed to heed the advice to upload evidence of their identity vis-a-vis the other impersonators and what the board described as the incontrovertible evidence of their culpability.

“They also have their results cancelled along with category (iv) above. Furthermore, four additional CBT centres were found culpable and were also delisted”

It would be recalled that the Board had last week released the results of candidates earlier cleared of wrongdoing.

It has also conducted fresh examinations in two centres – Abuja and Otuoke where it was convinced of the genuine need to examine the 490 candidates who missed examination as a result of apparent communication lapses .

The Board regretted the discovery of clusters of examination syndicates and the depth of their nefarious activities hence its renewed commitment to exterminate all forms of examination malpractices at least as it concerns UTME.

Source: VON