SON Seizes Contraband Products Worth N22.7 billion in 12 Months

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) intercepted N22.7 billion worth of contraband between January and December 2018.

The Director General of SON, Osita Aboloma, who disclosed this during a sensitisation workshop for maritime stakeholders in Lagos on Thursday, said the figure might rise above N23 billion before the end of the year.

The seized items, according to the agency, include adulterated lubricants, electric cables, cylinders and tyres.

It also raised alarm over the circulation of fake SON Conformity Assessment Programme (SONCAP) certificates by unscrupulous importers.

Aboloma, who was represented at the workshop by a Deputy Director at the SON headquarters, Mohammed Kabiru, noted that the nation’s economy and the lives of Nigerians were endangered due to the influx of substandard goods.

He said, “Some of the products are tyres, electric cables, LPG cylinders, lubricants, communication cables, unfortified sugar, etc.

He said, “The essence of this workshop is to interact with you maritime players to discuss import/export businesses with the objective of getting you deeply committed to doing the right things, especially concerning import processes and procedures.”