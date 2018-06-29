Some Amazing Reasons that will Make You Love Montaigne Place Spa Treatments

Most women would agree that beauty is not just a matter of outer looks but also inner beauty.

Take the face for instance it is one of the most important parts of the body, It is also one of the most exposed, leaving it vulnerable to outside influences.

Environmental factors, lifestyle, food and stress may cause skin to age resulting to uneven tones, dark circles, acne, pigmentation, wrinkles, fine lines and other visible signs of aging.

So how do you create and maintain beauty that makes you look literarily 10 years younger? Very simple, try the Murad Method facials at Montaigne Place Spa! Here are some reasons why they are so special:

Murad’s facial treatments include massages, and not half-hearted ones at that. Extraction isn’t traumatic on the skin because the therapists use their sanitized hands instead of tools and apply a lotion that aids the extraction process.

So whether you need to treat oily skin, fight acne, brighten skin tone, manage your skin’s aging process, there Is a facial treatment for you.

Murad facial treatments are results-oriented facials that leave your skin brighter, smoother and firmer after just one treatment. No kidding, you see a significant improvement in just one treatment!

Now escape the busy routine and enter the calming environment at Montaigne Place Spa where Murad facial treatments are exclusively available in Nigeria.

Next time you look in the mirror and don’t like what you see, or you like what you see and want to maintain it, let Montaigne Place Spa give you that satisfying outlook. Be guaranteed of a beautiful and younger looking skin!