Soludo says negative perceptions discourage youths from joining military

By Emmanuella Opara Isioma | October 10th 2026

KEY POINTS

-Anambra State Governor Chukwuma Soludo says negative public perceptions of the military and other security agencies discourage some young people from joining the services.

-He urges community leaders and elders to serve as role models and inspire younger generations to embrace national service.

-Soludo praises the late Lt.-Gen. Chikadibia Obiakor for his military career and international peacekeeping contributions.

-The Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, pays tribute to the late general through a representative.

-Obiakor’s son highlights his father’s discipline, commitment to peacekeeping and dedication to humanity.

MAIN STORY

Anambra State Governor Chukwuma Soludo has identified negative public perceptions of the military and other security agencies as one of the factors discouraging young Nigerians from joining the services.

Soludo said this on Friday during a memorial service for the late Lt.-Gen. Chikadibia Obiakor (rtd.) at Alex Ekwueme Square in Awka, Anambra State.

The governor said the lives and achievements of respected military officers such as Obiakor could encourage younger generations to consider military careers and other forms of service to the country.

He also called on community leaders and elders to maintain close relationships with their communities and demonstrate values that younger people could emulate.

“We must multitask and become the villager as a way of inspiring and motivating the younger ones,” Soludo said.

The governor described Obiakor as an illustrious son of Anambra whose military career and international peacekeeping assignments brought recognition to Nigeria.

“We have come to celebrate the life of one of our best,” he said.

Soludo referred to the late general as “Anambra’s export to Nigeria and the world”, acknowledging his contributions to international peace efforts and the maintenance of law and order.

However, he stressed that an individual’s achievements should also be measured by the positive difference made in their immediate community.

“The impact on the community is the most important impact, that his people were able to testify that he was good,” the governor said.

The Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, also expressed condolences to the Obiakor family and joined other Nigerians in mourning the deceased.

Oluyede was represented at the service by Maj.-Gen. Tariweriye Gagariga, Director-General of the Nigerian Army Heritage and Future Centre.

In his tribute, the Chief of Defence Staff described Obiakor as a decorated military veteran whose distinguished service brought honour and dignity to the Nigerian Armed Forces.

Obiakor’s son, Nonso, also reflected on his father’s life, highlighting his discipline, commitment to international peacekeeping and dedication to humanity.

Family members, senior military officers, government officials and other mourners attended the memorial service to honour the late general and recognise his contributions to Anambra State, Nigeria and the international community.

THE ISSUES

The governor’s remarks draw attention to the challenge of attracting young people into the military and other security agencies when public perceptions of these institutions may discourage enlistment.

Soludo’s call for community leaders and elders to act as role models also places emphasis on the influence of respected individuals in shaping the attitudes and aspirations of younger generations.

The tribute to Obiakor further highlights the value of military service, international peacekeeping and contributions to the communities from which public servants come.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“We must multitask and become the villager as a way of inspiring and motivating the younger ones.”

“We have come to celebrate the life of one of our best.”

“Anambra’s export to Nigeria and the world”.

“The impact on the community is the most important impact, that his people were able to testify that he was good.”

WHAT’S NEXT

Soludo’s remarks place the responsibility on community leaders and elders to encourage younger people through their conduct and service. The account of the memorial service does not announce any specific government policy or new recruitment initiative aimed at addressing the concerns he raised.

BOTTOM LINE

Soludo says negative perceptions of the military and other security agencies can discourage young Nigerians from joining the services. He believes the example set by respected officers such as the late Lt.-Gen. Chikadibia Obiakor, alongside the influence of community leaders, can help inspire younger generations to embrace military and national service.