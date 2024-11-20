Sokoto Reports 25 Deaths, Treats 1,160 Cholera Cases Across 18 Local Governments

The Sokoto State Ministry of Health confirms it has treated 1,160 cases of gastroenteritis, commonly referred to as cholera, and recorded 25 deaths since January 2024. The outbreak affects 18 local government areas in the state.

Dr. Abdulganiyu Yusuf, Director of Public Health, states that 23 deaths occurred at home, with only two recorded in health facilities. He emphasizes the ministry’s swift response, supported by drugs and consumables provided by the state government.

Current Situation and Management

Dr. Yusuf explains that patients are receiving treatment at hospitals and primary healthcare centers equipped with the necessary supplies. He adds that the outbreak peaked during the rainy season but has now subsided, with 15 active cases currently under management in Sokoto North (7), Silame (6), and Kware (2) local government areas. Laboratory tests confirm these as cholera cases.

Government Interventions

The State Health Commissioner, Hajiya Asabe Balarabe, describes the state’s response as prompt and effective. She confirms the distribution of medications and supplies to all 18 local government areas to control the spread of the disease.

She assures the public that the government is monitoring the situation closely while urging residents to report suspected cases promptly to prevent further escalation.

Concerns Over Response Gaps

Despite government efforts, health workers and residents raise concerns about the lack of isolation centers and designated response teams. A health official, speaking anonymously, reveals that patients are being treated without centralized isolation protocols, heightening fears of further transmission.

Local residents, including Malam Musa Muhammad and Bello Isiyaku, criticize the absence of proper containment measures. They warn that treating cholera patients alongside others could exacerbate the situation.

Reports from affected areas indicate that cholera cases are handled like routine illnesses, with no visible signs of response teams or specialized facilities, leading to increased public anxiety.

Calls for Enhanced Measures

Residents are urging the government to address these shortcomings by establishing dedicated isolation centers and strengthening containment efforts. They emphasize the need for transparency and decisive action to prevent additional casualties and further control the outbreak.