SOCIETY JOB | Humanitarian Affairs Officer at the United Nations

The United Nations is the one international organization with the reach and vision capable of solving global problems. The United Nations Foundation links the UN’s work with others around the world, mobilizing the energy and expertise of business and non-governmental organizations to help the UN tackle issues including climate change, global health, peace and security, women’s empowerment, poverty eradication, energy access, and U.S.-UN relations.

We are recruiting to fill the position below:



Job Title: Humanitarian Affairs Officer (TJO), P4

Job Opening Number: 17-Humanitarian Affairs-OCHA-89242-J-Abuja (X)

Location: Abuja

Department/Office: Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs

Job type: Temporary



Organization Setting and Reporting

This position is located in the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in Abuja, Nigeria. The Humanitarian Affairs Officer reports to the Head of Office.

OCHA is the part of the United Nations Secretariat responsible for bringing together humanitarian actors to ensure a coherent response to emergencies. OCHA also ensures there is a framework within which each actor can contribute to the overall response effort.

Responsibilities

Within delegated authority, the Humanitarian Affairs Officer will be responsible for the following duties:

Serves as a senior policy officer; advise on overall policy direction on specific issues; and, more generally, reviews and provides advice on a diverse range of policy issues related to safeguarding humanitarian principles and ensuring the effective delivery of humanitarian assistance and the linkages with other related areas (e.g. human rights).

Prepares policy position papers for review.

Monitors, analyzes and reports on humanitarian developments, disaster relief/management programmes or emergency situations in assigned country/area; develops and maintains a “watch list” of countries with potential for humanitarian crisis.

Leads and/or participates in large, complex projects, to include disaster assessment or other missions; coordinates international humanitarian/emergency assistance for complex emergency/disaster situations; ensures necessary support (e.g. staff, funding, specialized equipment, supplies, etc.); prepares situation reports to the international community, apprising of situation to date and specifying unmet requirements of stricken countries.

Assists in the production of appeals for international assistance; ensures the proper use and spending of donor contributions channeled through OCHA.

Assists member states in capacity-building for handling emergency situations; develops country-specific indicators for countries of concern in collaboration with area experts and ensures the subsequent monitoring of these indicators; recommends actions based on the analysis of pertinent information.

Initiates and coordinates activities related to technical cooperation and technical assistance projects in disaster response and disaster response preparedness; formulates project proposals and relevant project documents; provides technical support to field work; reviews and clears project reports for submission to governments.

Analyzes and assists in introducing new technologies for disaster warning/management.

Organizes and prepares studies on humanitarian, emergency relief and related issues; organizes follows-up work, including interagency technical review meetings to support policy development work and decision-making on important issues; and ensures the implementation of recommendations emanating from relevant studies.

Assists or leads, as appropriate, in the preparation of OCHA reports, studies, background papers, policy guidelines, correspondence, presentations, background papers, policy guidelines, parliamentary documents, etc.; with respect to the latter, takes the lead in providing support and information to relevant councils or other entities on specific issues.

Partners with other humanitarian agencies to plan and evaluate complex humanitarian and emergency assistance programmes; helps ensure that latest findings, lessons learned, policy guidelines, etc. are incorporated into these activities, including gender-related considerations.

Establishes and maintains contacts with government officials, other UN agencies, non-governmental organizations, diplomatic missions, media, etc.; ensures appropriate mechanisms to facilitate collaboration and exchange of information both in and outside the UN system, including on early warning and contingency planning, etc.

Serves as the primary focal point on specific topics or policy-related issues; keeps abreast of latest developments, liaises with other humanitarian organizations, donors, etc., ensures appropriate monitoring and reporting mechanisms; provides information and advice on a range of related issues.

Organizes and participates in work groups, meetings, conferences, consultations with other agencies and partners humanitarian and emergency relief-related matters.

May participate in planning and preparation of unit budget and work program.

Provides leadership and work direction to assigned work team, and/or mentors and supervises the work of new/junior officers.

Performs other duties as required.

Competencies

Professionalism:

Knowledge of wide range of humanitarian assistance, emergency relief and related human rights issues.

Conceptual and strategic analytical capacity, to include ability to analyze and articulate the humanitarian dimension of complex issues that require a coordinated UN response.

Demonstrated problem-solving skills and judgment in applying technical expertise to resolve a wide range of complex issues/problems.

Knowledge of region or country of assignment, including the political, economic and social dimensions.

Ability to negotiate and to influence others to reach agreement.

Ability to work under extreme pressure, on occasion in a highly stressful environment (e.g. civil strife, natural disasters and human misery).

Knowledge of institutional mandates, policies and guidelines pertaining to humanitarian affairs and knowledge of the institutions of the UN system.

Demonstrated ability to complete in-depth studies and to formulate conclusions/recommendations.

Ability to relate humanitarian affairs issues and perspectives, including gender issues, to political, economic, social and human rights programmes in affected country/region.

Shows pride in work and in achievements; demonstrates professional competence and mastery of subject matter; is conscientious and efficient in meeting commitments, observing deadlines and achieving results; is motivated by professional rather than personal concerns; shows persistence when faced with difficult problems or challenges; remains calm in stressful situations.

Takes responsibility for incorporating gender perspectives and ensuring the equal participation of women and men in all areas of work.

Communication:

Speaks and writes clearly and effectively; listens to others, correctly interprets messages from others and responds appropriately; asks questions to clarify, and exhibits interest in having two-way communication; tailors language, tone, style and format to match audience; demonstrates openness in sharing information and keeping people informed.

Teamwork:

Works collaboratively with colleagues to achieve organizational goals; solicits input by genuinely valuing others’ ideas and expertise; is willing to learn from others; places team agenda before personal agenda; supports and acts in accordance with final group decision, even when such decisions may not entirely reflect own position; shares credit for team accomplishments and accepts joint responsibility for team shortcomings.

Education:

An advanced university degree (Master’s degree or equivalent degree) in Political Science, Social Science, Public Administration, International Studies, Economics, Engineering, Earth Sciences or a related field, is required.

A first-level university degree in combination with two additional years of qualifying experience may be accepted in lieu of the advanced university degree.

Work Experience:

A minimum of seven years of progressively responsible experience in humanitarian affairs, emergency preparedness, crisis/emergency relief management, rehabilitation, development, or other related area, of which at least five years must be at the international level.

Relevant experience in the field (actual setting where a mission and/or project is being implemented) in emergency situations (complex emergency or natural disaster) is required.

Experience in access negotiation and civil-military coordination is desirable. Experience in strategic planning is desirable.

Relevant experience in the region, particularly in Nigeria, is desirable. Experience in the UN Common System is desirable.

Languages:

English and French are the working languages of the United Nations Secretariat. For the position advertised, fluency in English is required. Knowledge of another UN official language is desirable.

Application Closing Date

4th December, 2017.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should APPLY

Note: Evaluation of qualified candidates may include a desk review of the applications, an assessment exercise and/or a competency-based interview.