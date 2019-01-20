Sixty year old Madonna Sports New Look in Latest Instagram Post

Sixty year old Madonna Sports New Look in Latest Instagram Post

- January 20, 2019
Madonna, is that you?

It seems as if the 60-year-old “Papa Don’t Preach” singer is switching up her look, as she posted a photo of herself to Instagram on Friday sporting a much different hairstyle than the long, blonde locks she’s had for years.

“But what if……………….😍 #photobomb,” she captioned a photo of the new brunette pixie cut.

The photo — which included an appearance by one of Madonna’s daughters — earned big compliments from fans. However, it seems the look might be temporary, given the table of wigs seen in the background.

Madonna’s hair isn’t the only thing making headlines lately. The pop icon recently spoke out after rumors circulated online that she had gotten butt implants.

