Six DisCos Post 1,692Megawatts of Electricity from TCN

Six out of the 11 electricity Distribution Companies, DisCos, in the country have posted their daily energy allocation of 1,692.75 megawatts received from the Transmission Company of Nigeria , TCN, to distribute to customers on Monday.

TCN often allocates certain percentages of the quantum of generated electricity daily to the 11 DisCos for supply to customers.

Kaduna Electric on its social media page reported getting 251.40MW (about eight per cent) allocation from TCN to be distributed across its franchise areas yesterday, January 22, 2018.

“Today, January 22nd 2018 we dispatched 251.40MW from TCN to be distributed across our franchise states: Kaduna its Facebook page said.

Abuja DisCo via its Twitter handle posted 428.62MW, which is 11.5 per cent allocation from the national grid. It read: “AEDC Load Allocation for Monday, January 22, 2018: 428.62MW for FCT, Nasarawa, Kogi and Niger states.”

Kano DisCo (KEDCO) also disclosed its 257.1MW electricity allocation representing eight per cent grid allocation for Monday via its Twitter handle. “As at 0800hrs today 22/1/2018 KEDCO’s Actual Load was 257.1 megawatts,” the post read adding that it distributes power to Katsina, Kano and Jigawa states.

Ikeja Electric (Ikeja DisCo) serves customers across some sections of Lagos State. In it’s a social media post, it said it got 403MW of electricity representing about 15 per cent grid allocation from TCN for distribution across its network.

Eko Electricity Distribution Plc (Eko DisCo) which supplies another part of Lagos got 352.63MW of electricity, about 11 per cent allocation for Monday.

“Dear customers, today Eko Electricity Distribution Plc received an average load allocation of 352.63MW from the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN). We will ensure we distribute this judiciously across our network,” its Facebook update read.

The DisCos are responsible for supplying households and businesses with power after it is generated by the Generation Companies (GenCos) and transmitted by TCN to their networks, Daily Trust reports.