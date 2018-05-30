Singapore Airlines Set to Launch 18 Hour Non-stop Commercial Flight in October

The Singapore Airlines (SIA) on Wednesday said the airline would launch the world’s longest non-stop commercial flights from Singapore to New York City in October, with the flying time totaling up to 18 hours 45 minutes.

“Singapore Airlines (SIA) will launch the world’s longest commercial flights in October, with non-stop services between Singapore and New York using the new Airbus A350-900ULR (ultra-long-range).

“Flights will cover a distance of approximately 9,000nm (16,700km), and travelling time will be up to 18hrs 45min,’’ the statement said.

The direct flights from Singapore to New York City will be launched on Oct. 11, with three flights per week, adding it will start on Oct. 18, the airline will operate daily flights.

The airline has also revealed its plans to launch a non-stop flight from Singapore to Los Angeles, saying that further details would be provided later.

The SIA used to serve non-stop Singapore-New York flights before, however, in 2013; the airline discontinued the service for financial reasons.