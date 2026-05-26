Signature bank posts strong 2025 performance as profit rises to ₦3.59bn

Key points

Signature Bank Limited recorded a sharp increase in Profit After Tax to ₦3.59 billion for the 2025 financial year.

The Bank also reported significant growth in gross earnings, customer deposits and total assets despite prevailing economic challenges.

Management attributed the improved performance to disciplined execution, operational efficiency and strategic institution-building efforts.

Main story

Signature Bank Limited has reported a significantly improved financial performance for the year ended December 31, 2025, underscoring the Bank’s steady growth trajectory within Nigeria’s banking sector.

The performance was presented at the Bank’s Fourth Annual General Meeting, where shareholders approved the Audited Financial Statements for the 2025 financial year alongside other statutory resolutions.

According to the Bank, Profit After Tax rose sharply to ₦3.59 billion in 2025 from ₦726 million recorded in 2024.

Gross earnings also increased by 94.5 per cent to ₦24.99 billion, while total assets grew to ₦224.7 billion during the period under review.

The Bank further disclosed that customer deposits increased to ₦170.8 billion, reflecting growing customer confidence and expansion in business operations.

Despite prevailing macroeconomic challenges characterised by inflationary pressures, exchange rate volatility and tighter regulatory conditions, the Bank recorded improvements across major financial and operational indicators.

Operational efficiency also improved significantly during the financial year, with the Cost-to-Income Ratio declining from 92 per cent to 66 per cent.

Shareholders’ equity strengthened to ₦25.2 billion, further enhancing the Bank’s capital position.

Speaking at the Annual General Meeting, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Tijjani Borodo, described the 2025 financial year as a defining period for the institution.

“The Bank demonstrated remarkable resilience in the face of macroeconomic pressures and continued to make measurable progress across key performance indicators. Our focus remained on disciplined growth, operational efficiency, sound governance, and building a stronger institution positioned for sustainable long-term value creation,” he said.

Also speaking, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Nixon Iwedi, said the Bank’s performance reflected deliberate institution-building efforts and the commitment of employees across the organisation.

“Our performance in 2025 is a reflection of the resilience of our strategy, the dedication of our people, and the confidence our customers continue to place in the Bank,” he said.

Iwedi added that the Bank remained focused on improving operational efficiency, strengthening its balance sheet, enhancing customer experience and building a modern customer-centric financial institution positioned for sustainable growth.

The issues

Nigeria’s banking sector continues to operate under challenging macroeconomic conditions driven by inflation, exchange rate instability, rising operating costs and evolving regulatory requirements.

Financial institutions have increasingly focused on improving operational efficiency, strengthening capital bases and leveraging digital innovation to remain competitive and sustain profitability.

Industry analysts note that strong balance sheet growth and improved operational performance remain critical indicators of resilience within the banking sector.

What’s being said

Signature Bank management said the institution would continue to prioritise prudent risk management, digital innovation and customer-focused service delivery.

The Bank also reaffirmed its commitment to responsible banking practices, strong corporate governance and sustainable long-term value creation for shareholders and other stakeholders.

Management expressed confidence that the Bank’s strategic growth initiatives would further strengthen its position within Nigeria’s financial services industry.

What’s next

The Bank is expected to continue implementing strategic expansion initiatives aimed at strengthening customer engagement, operational efficiency and digital banking services.

Attention is also likely to focus on how the institution navigates prevailing economic headwinds while sustaining profitability and balance sheet growth.

Industry stakeholders will monitor the Bank’s ability to consolidate its growth momentum and expand market share within Nigeria’s highly competitive banking sector.

Bottom line

Signature Bank’s strong 2025 financial performance highlights its resilience and growth ambitions despite a difficult economic environment. With improved profitability, stronger deposits and enhanced operational efficiency, the Bank appears positioned to deepen its presence within Nigeria’s evolving banking landscape.