SIFAX Group Clinches Triple Honours At 2025 Marketing Edge Awards

SIFAX Group has once again reaffirmed its leadership in the Nigerian business landscape, emerging as the Outstanding Indigenous Conglomerate of the Decade at the 2025 Marketing Edge Awards held in Ikeja, Lagos.

According to a statement by the Group Head, Corporate Communications, Olumuyiwa Akande, the recognition underscores the company’s excellence, innovation, and contribution to Nigeria’s economic growth.

In addition to the group award, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of SIFAX Group, Dr. Taiwo Afolabi, received the Outstanding Maritime CEO Personality of the Decade, while Akande was honoured as the Outstanding Corporate Communications Personality of the Decade.

“The accolade recognises the company’s remarkable contributions to Nigeria’s economy through its strategic investments in maritime, aviation, logistics, haulage, oil and gas, and hospitality,” the statement noted.

Reacting to the honour, Dr. Afolabi expressed gratitude to the organisers, noting that the awards serve as a motivation for the company to sustain its record of excellence.

“We are delighted to be recognised once again at the Marketing Edge Awards. This is a testament to our commitment to consistency, customer-centric service delivery, and excellence across all our operations. These awards will further inspire us to push the boundaries of innovation and service quality,” he said.

The Chief Executive Officer and Publisher of Marketing Edge Publications Limited, Mr. John Ajayi, commended SIFAX Group for its exceptional leadership and contribution to national development.

“The honours are a well-deserved recognition of a conglomerate and its leaders who have consistently redefined excellence in business, innovation, and communications. SIFAX Group is a proudly Nigerian brand that has expanded its influence across Africa and beyond, driving innovation, creating jobs, and upholding service excellence,” Ajayi stated.

Over the years, SIFAX Group has built a solid reputation as one of Nigeria’s foremost indigenous conglomerates, with diverse interests spanning maritime, aviation, logistics, oil and gas, and hospitality. Its sustained investments in infrastructure and human capital have positioned it as a vital driver of regional trade and a model for indigenous enterprise success.

The 2025 Marketing Edge Awards coincided with the 22nd anniversary of Marketing Edge and the 13th edition of its National Marketing Stakeholders Summit, which brought together leading industry players to celebrate excellence, innovation, and impact across Nigeria’s marketing and brand management ecosystem.