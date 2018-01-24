SHIPPING & PORT SERVICES JOB | Maersk Line French-Speaking Tax Analyst Recruitment

Maersk Line is the world’s largest container shipping company, known for reliable, flexible and eco-efficient services. We operate 610 container vessels and provide ocean transportation in all parts of the world. But not only do we power some of the world’s largest ships – we also propel the growth ambitions of businesses and individuals all over our planet. Every day our 7,000 seafarers and 25,000 land-based employees at 374 offices share their expertise with our customers around the world to optimize their supply chains, maximize their distribution networks and most of all realize their business potential. We are devoted to creating simple and reliable solutions for our partners, continuously lifting industry standards and enabling global trade in the most sustainable manner possible. What we do is more than shipping. We deliver promises. Promises from customers and businesses all over the world.

We are is recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: French-Speaking Tax Analyst

Location: Lagos

Job Desciption

Maersk Line are looking to hire a French-speaking Tax Analyst based in Lagos, Nigeria. This is an exciting opportunity to be part of a team of professional tax specialists working with Maersk Transport and Logistics entities across Africa.

Key Responsibilities

Assists the Central & West Africa Head of Tax and the West Africa Tax Operations Manager in calculation, review and filing of tax returns for Maersk Transport and Logistics entities in French-speaking

West African countries.

Assist with translation of French documents to English for the Africa tax team

Interfaces with external consultants across Francophone West Africa and providing inputs to ensure that deliverables are timely and up to the required quality

Assists the Central and West Africa tax team in proving statutory audit support

Provides support on French tax translation for tax advisory on day to day transactions and periodic projects

Provides admin support for the team

Other tasks as may be assigned

Requirements

Fluency in written and spoken French and English

Knowledge of OHADA accounting policies will be an added advantage

Analytical and logical thinker

A good ‘feel’ for numbers

Good people skills

Show adaptability, willingness to learn and commit to exceptional delivery

Bachelor’s degree

We Offer

This role will afford opportunities to work and communicate with multiple AP Moller-Maersk entities in different jurisdictions to enable you build global exposure and strong professional network.

This is also a unique opportunity for candidates to gain industry experience that comes with working for a world class conglomerate that is active in the transportation and logistics industrial sector.

Application Closing Date

1st February, 2018.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should APPLY