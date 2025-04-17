Shettima Tasks MDAs On Data Sharing, Dialogue To Improve Business Climate

Nigeria’s Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, has called on Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) to prioritise data sharing and sustained dialogue as critical tools to enhancing the ease of doing business in the country.

Addressing participants at the closing session of the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) Retreat held in Abuja, the Vice President stressed the need for synergy among government institutions to create a more investor-friendly business environment.

In a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Communications, Stanley Nkwocha, Senator Shettima urged MDAs and reform champions to dismantle operational silos and embrace collaborative approaches towards regulatory reforms.

He underscored President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration’s commitment to building a robust and efficient economic ecosystem that attracts investment and drives national prosperity.

“The era of buck-passing is over,” Shettima declared. “The business of governance is too intricate to be tackled in isolation. We must move from policy to performance, from ambition to execution, from silos to synergy.”

The Vice President charged heads of MDAs to prioritise joint planning, share data, and adopt common Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) where their responsibilities intersect. He cautioned against the prevailing culture of institutional insularity, often framed as “this is not my mandate.”

“Let us embrace interagency task teams for critical reforms. Where conflicts arise, let dialogue prevail. Where there are gaps, let innovation bridge them. And where progress is made, let us institutionalise it,” Shettima stated.

He added that Nigeria’s economic and social development depends on the collective efforts of public sector leaders to deliver results.

“Our citizens are watching. Our investors are waiting. And time is not on our side. This retreat must give birth to a new culture of action, accountability, and cross-agency collaboration.”

Shettima also called on MDAs to simplify regulatory processes, eliminate redundancies, and harness technology to enhance transparency and efficiency in government operations.

The PEBEC Retreat brought together key government officials and reform champions with the objective of accelerating the implementation of policies that promote business growth and improve Nigeria’s global competitiveness.