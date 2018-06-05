Sergio Ramos Mocks Liverpool Fans over Karius Concussion Claims

Sergio Ramos has mocked Liverpool as he hit back at claims he used dirty tricks to help Real Madrid win the Champions League final, saying he is ‘only missing [Roberto] Firmino saying that he got a cold because of a drop of my sweat’.

The Spanish defender has faced accusations of purposely injuring Mohamed Salah’s shoulder and concussing goalkeeper Loris Karius as Madrid won a third European crown in a row in Kiev last month.

Speaking on the day he joined up with Spain for the World Cup, Ramos dismissed the accusations and strongly denied any notion of foul play.

’They’ve given this a lot of attention, the Salah thing … I didn’t want to speak because everything is magnified,’ Ramos said.

‘I see the play well, he grabs my arm first and I fell to the other side, the injury happened to the other arm and they said that I gave him a judo hold.

‘After the goalkeeper (Karius) said that I dazed him with a clash with me I am only missing Firmino saying that he got a cold because of a drop of my sweat.

‘I spoke with Salah through messages, he was quite good. He could have played if he got an injection for the second half, I have done it sometimes but when Ramos does something like this, it sticks a little bit more.

‘I don’t know if it’s because you’re at Madrid for so long and win for so long that people look at it a different way.