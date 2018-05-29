Now that the UEFA champions league is finally over and the World cup is less than a month away, you are sure to be waiting for the big event with bated breath. However, not all may be good especially when it comes to the class player Christiano Ronaldo. He isn’t particularly fond of playing alongside Neymar, it seems, and we will take a look at more of the story below.

What’s Cooking In Spain?

While forward player Ronaldo and the president of Real Madrid are trying to make their contract work, the Club’s plan of bringing Neymar in has increased the distance between the two.

Ronaldo has agreed to an extension of the previous contract with a pay of 30-33m euros, which is E10m more than the last year. In April, Jorge Mendes Ronaldo’s agent had a meeting with Madrid chief executive Jose Angel Sanchez about the Perez’s promised new deal, which he announced last year after the victory in final of UEFA 2017. Sports bettors who play with Nairabet affiliate code do want to see Ronaldo and Neymar playing alongside each other but we aren’t really sure about its likelihood. And it isn’t as simple as it sounds too.

The Other Top Transfers that can Happen

It should be remembered that Manchester United is targeting Gareth Bale for transfer. Seeing this as opportunity Bale’s agent Jonathan Barnett will meet and try to secure the British footballer’s status in the team and at even better terms like playing every week. His performance in the final match of Champions League will be favorable for this and a prime position as the time passes. The player and the team’s board are in good terms and Bale is looking forward to concluding the matter soon.

Ronaldo’s transfer affair will lead to a few for transfer of elite players in among European teams. Paris Saint-Germain has eyes on Christiano and the fund for Neymar and Juventus’ Paulo Dybala will probably come from Ronaldo sell-off. Juventus will try to bring Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial from MUN to their side.

Juventus also want to strengthen their midfield by signing Kavocic, the 24-year-old player currently with Real Madrid, made 10 starts in the 2017/18 season, seems to be the perfect candidate. For this business to be possible, either Sami Khedira will have to join Liverpool or Miralem has to be settled with Paris Saint Germain.

Inter-Milan’s financial condition is well known and the club has to pay £40m before 30th of June as per UEFA’s Financial Fair Play policies. Seeing this opportunity Manchester United is aiming to buy Milan Skriniar at a really high bid of £66m.

Although AC Milan may not be able to complete the payment under the Financial Fair Play terms and that will lead to its disqualification in Next UEFA even before getting a glimpse of the tournament.

Manchester’s midfielder Fellaini has already made it clear about his intentions of switching to AC Milan with a contract demanding £10m a year. That will be more than any other player currently in Milan.