SERAP Drags Akpabio, Abbas To Court Over Failure To Investigate Alleged ₦3m Pay-To-Pass Claims

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has filed a suit at the Federal High Court, Abuja, against the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, over their alleged refusal to investigate claims that lawmakers pay between ₦1 million and ₦3 million to sponsor motions, bills, and petitions at the National Assembly.

The legal action, marked FHC/L/CS/2214/2025, was instituted over the weekend. SERAP is asking the court for an order of mandamus compelling Akpabio and Abbas, sued in their personal capacities and on behalf of all members of the National Assembly, to refer the allegations to appropriate anti-corruption agencies for a full-scale probe and possible prosecution.

The suit was triggered by allegations made by Ibrahim Auyo, an APC lawmaker from Jigawa State, who in a viral Hausa-language video claimed that members of both chambers pay unofficial fees to initiate legislative business.

SERAP is also asking the court to issue an order compelling both presiding officers to take steps to protect Auyo as a whistle-blower, in line with international anti-corruption provisions.

According to SERAP, the allegations amount to a serious breach of public trust and undermine the integrity of the legislature under Section 4 of the 1999 Constitution. The organisation argues that claims of quid pro quo lawmaking erode democratic rights and make a mockery of the legislative mandate conferred on the National Assembly.

In the filings signed by Kolawole Oluwadare, Kehinde Oyewumi, and Andrew Nwankwo, SERAP maintained that the matter raises issues of public interest, accountability, and rule of law; insisting that failure to probe the allegations would perpetuate impunity and weaken confidence in democratic institutions.

“Auyo is a whistle-blower protected under Article 33 of the UN Convention Against Corruption. Ending persistent allegations of corruption in the National Assembly is a matter of the rule of law and public interest.” SERAP noted in the suit.

A date has not yet been fixed for the hearing.