Seplat Petroleum Announces Closed Period

Leading indigenous Nigerian oil and gas exploration and production firm, Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc, has announced a closed period for trading of its shares on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE.

This is coming as the company prepares to release of its financial statements for the period ended December 31, 2017.

The oil company, in a statement on Monady, said its closed period commenced on Sunday, December 31, 2017.

“Pursuant to Clause 17.2 of the Amendments to the Listings Rules (the Rules) of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (the Exchange), SEPLAT Petroleum Development Company Plc (SEPLAT) hereby notifies the Exchange of its closed period for the entire company, for trading in the company’s shares which commenced from December 31, 2017 to end on the day after the release of its Full Year 2017 Audited Financial Results for the period ended December 31, 2017 on the Exchange.

“Accordingly, no director, employee, person discharging managerial responsibility and adviser of the company and their connected persons may directly or indirectly deal in the shares of the Company in any manner during the closed period,” a statement issued by the firm said.