Seplat Achieves First Gas At 300mmscfd ANOH Processing Facility

Seplat Energy Plc has commenced gas supply from its Assa North–Ohaji South (ANOH) Gas Processing Plant, marking a major milestone in Nigeria’s domestic gas development and positioning the project to support industrial demand and future liquefied natural gas (LNG) offtake.

In a statement issued on January 20, 2026, the company announced that first gas was achieved on Friday, January 16, following the completion of the 11-kilometre Indorama gas export pipeline and the receipt of all required regulatory approvals from the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC).

The 300 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd) ANOH facility is operated by the ANOH Gas Processing Company (AGPC), an incorporated joint venture between Seplat Energy and the Nigerian Gas Infrastructure Company (NGIC).

Seplat disclosed that initial production has stabilised at between 40 and 52 mmscfd of processed gas, currently supplied directly to the Indorama Petrochemical Plant. Condensate production has reached between 2,000 and 2,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day, with output expected to increase steadily as operations ramp up towards the plant’s full design capacity.

The company said preparations are ongoing to commence processed gas sales to Nigeria LNG under an interruptible offtake arrangement, a move expected to support further scaling of production towards the plant’s 300 mmscfd capacity. It also confirmed that construction of the OB3 pipeline—designated as the primary domestic gas evacuation route for ANOH and being developed by NGIC—has resumed, with a revised completion timeline to be announced in due course.

According to Seplat, the ANOH Gas Processing Plant comprises two processing trains of 150 mmscfd each, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) recovery and condensate stabilisation units, as well as a 16-megawatt power plant. The facility has been designed to operate with zero routine gas flaring.

The company noted that the project unlocks an estimated 4.6 trillion cubic feet of condensate-rich gas across the unitised OML 53 and OML 21 fields. It added that 2P reserves in the ANOH field stood at 0.8 trillion cubic feet as of the end of 2024. Seplat is expected to derive value from wet gas sales to the ANOH plant and dividends linked to its 50 per cent equity interest in AGPC.

Seplat further stated that LPG output from ANOH, combined with production from its Sapele and Bonny River Terminal facilities, will strengthen its position in the domestic supply of clean cooking fuel.

The company disclosed that the ANOH project was delivered without a single Lost Time Incident, despite recording more than 17.5 million man-hours during construction.

Commenting on the milestone, Seplat’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr Roger Brown, said the ANOH project is the first of seven critical gas developments identified by the Federal Government to reach operations. He noted that the project increases Seplat’s joint venture onshore gas processing capacity to over 850 mmscfd.

According to Brown, the project will support income growth, lower carbon intensity and contribute to Seplat’s 2030 production target of 200,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, while expanding access to power and clean cooking fuel across Nigeria.

Seplat Energy Plc is listed on the Nigerian Exchange Limited and the London Stock Exchange.