Sensational Mbappe Comes off Bench to Score Brace

Kylian Mbappe marked his first appearance for Paris Saint-Germain since winning the World Cup by coming off the bench to score a late brace that gave the French champions a 3-1 victory at Guingamp on Saturday.

Nolan Roux had given the home side the lead in the Brittany sunshine, and only a combination of Gianluigi Buffon and VAR prevented Thomas Tuchel’s side from being further behind at half-time.

But Mbappe came on for the second half and Neymar equalised from the penalty spot soon after, before the 19-year-old France starlet added two goals in the closing 10 minutes to secure the points.

It is now two wins from two in Ligue 1 this season for PSG under new coach Thomas Tuchel, after they swept aside Monaco 4-0 to win the campaign-opening Champions Trophy in China.

“I have very big objectives, so there is no time to loaf around,” Mbappe told Canal Plus at the end of the game.

“I brought something to the team but the whole side wanted to do better after a timid start to the match.”

The capital side were again without a host of big names, including Edinson Cavani, the Uruguayan still not deemed fit to return after a calf injury suffered at the World Cup.

Mbappe started on the bench at the Stade du Roudourou along with two fellow French World Cup winners, goalkeeper Alphonse Areola and centre-back Presnel Kimpembe.

Instead, Tuchel again put faith in youth, just as he had done in last week’s 3-0 win over Caen.

Timothy Weah, the 18-year-old son of the great George Weah, was rewarded for his goal-scoring exploits off the bench in that game with a start here.

However, he was hauled off at the interval after a dreadful first-half performance from his side.