Global Equities Rally on Easing Middle East Tensions, Oil Price Retreat

By Boluwatife Oshadiya

Key Points

Global equities advanced as geopolitical tensions in the Middle East showed signs of easing

US markets led gains, with strong tech earnings boosting investor confidence

Oil prices retreated, improving global risk sentiment

European markets were mixed, while Asian equities traded higher

Main Story

Global equity markets posted broad gains on Tuesday as easing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and declining oil prices improved investor sentiment, with Wall Street leading the rally.

In the United States, major indices closed firmly higher. The S&P 500 gained 0.81%, the NASDAQ Composite rose 1.03%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.73%. The upward momentum was driven by renewed optimism over a potential diplomatic breakthrough between the United States and Iran, alongside strong earnings from major technology firms.

The easing of oil prices, a critical inflation driver globally, further supported equities as investors interpreted the development as a signal of reduced macroeconomic pressure on central banks.

European markets also reacted positively, although with some divergence. The Euro Stoxx 50 advanced 1.84%, supported by lower energy prices and improved corporate earnings outlooks. However, the FTSE 100 declined by 1.40%, reflecting persistent concerns around inflation and the likelihood of prolonged high interest rates in the United Kingdom.

Across Asia, markets tracked the positive global sentiment. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 0.79%, Japan’s Nikkei 225 added 0.38%, while Australia’s ASX 200 climbed 1.04%, all buoyed by improved risk appetite and softer crude prices.

On the domestic front, equities also closed in positive territory. The All Share Index and Top 40 Index each rose 0.31%, with resource stocks leading gains, up 0.73%. Industrial stocks advanced 0.52%, while financials edged lower by 0.23% due to weakness in the banking subsector.

Corporate earnings played a significant role in driving market performance. Brewing giant Anheuser-Busch InBev surged over 8% following strong first-quarter results, while telecommunications firm Vodacom gained 5.3% after projecting robust headline earnings per share (HEPS) growth for the 2026 financial year.

What’s Being Said

“The combination of easing geopolitical risks and resilient corporate earnings is helping to stabilise global markets, even as macroeconomic uncertainties persist,” market analysts noted.

What’s Next

Investors are expected to closely monitor developments surrounding US-Iran negotiations, global oil supply dynamics, and upcoming economic data releases, particularly inflation figures and central bank policy signals, which will shape the near-term trajectory of global equities.