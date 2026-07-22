Senegal’s Faye takes over ECOWAS chairmanship

Key points

Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye has assumed the chairmanship of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government.

He succeeds Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio after the completion of his one-year tenure.

Bio urged member states to prioritise food security, climate resilience, regional trade and good governance.

ECOWAS officials commended Bio’s leadership during a period of political, security and economic challenges.

Main story

Sierra Leone on Tuesday transferred the chairmanship of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Authority of Heads of State and Government to Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye.

The handover took place at the 69th Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Authority in Lungi following the completion of President Julius Maada Bio’s one-year tenure as chairman of the regional bloc.

During the summit, Bio inaugurated a regional conference centre and a logistics depot, describing the facilities as milestones in ECOWAS’ efforts to strengthen regional cooperation and integration.

In his farewell address, Bio urged member states to increase investments in food security, climate resilience, regional trade and accountable governance to advance sustainable development across West Africa.

“A region that thinks together strengthens every member state. A region that acts together secures a more peaceful, prosperous and resilient ECOWAS,” he said.

Bio also urged member states to prioritise implementation, saying the bloc’s progress should be measured by tangible results rather than policy declarations.

Vice-President Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh said the newly inaugurated facilities reflected Sierra Leone’s growing contribution to regional development and cooperation.

ECOWAS Commission President Omar Alieu Touray commended Bio for leading the organisation through political transitions, security challenges and economic headwinds during his tenure.

The summit concluded with the formal transfer of the ECOWAS chairmanship to Faye, marking the beginning of a new leadership for the regional organisation.

The issues

ECOWAS continues to face security, political and economic challenges across West Africa, with member states seeking deeper regional cooperation to promote stability, trade and sustainable development.

What’s being said

“A region that thinks together strengthens every member state. A region that acts together secures a more peaceful, prosperous and resilient ECOWAS.” — President Julius Maada Bio

What’s next

President Faye will lead the regional bloc as ECOWAS continues efforts to strengthen regional integration, address security challenges and promote economic development across member states.

Bottom line

The transfer of the ECOWAS chairmanship to Senegal’s President Bassirou Diomaye Faye marks a leadership transition as the regional bloc seeks to deepen cooperation and tackle shared challenges across West Africa.