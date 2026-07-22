Kaduna says new transport terminal to create 15,000 jobs

Key points

Kaduna State says its Eastern Terminal will create about 15,000 direct and indirect jobs.

The airport-style transport terminal is expected to handle about 5,000 vehicles daily.

Government says the facility will improve transport, security and economic activity.

The state is also developing BRT, light rail and water transport projects.

Main story

The Kaduna State Government says its ultra-modern Eastern Terminal, designed to airport standards, will transform transportation and create about 15,000 direct and indirect jobs when completed.

The Acting General Manager of Kaduna Line and Acting Director-General of the Kaduna State Transport Regulatory Authority (KADSTRA), Engr. Inuwa Ibrahim, disclosed this on Wednesday during an inspection of the project.

Ibrahim said the terminal, located in Millennium City, Kaduna, is being constructed on a 20-hectare site by CGC Nigeria Ltd.

He described the facility as the largest ultra-modern transport terminal in terms of size and infrastructure in sub-Saharan West Africa.

According to him, the terminal will feature ticketing halls, passenger waiting lounges, multiple terminals, a hotel, restaurants, compressed natural gas (CNG) filling stations and other modern transport facilities.

“The terminal is being built with airport-standard specifications to provide comfort, efficiency and safety for passengers,” he said.

Ibrahim commended CGC Nigeria Ltd. for maintaining construction quality despite challenges posed by the rainy season.

He said construction began about four months ago and had progressed in line with expectations.

“We expect the project to be completed within the next three months for inauguration by Gov. Uba Sani,” he said.

The Project Manager of CGC Nigeria Ltd., Mr Ji Zhongyin, said major structural works had been completed, while block work, drainage, roads and other external infrastructure were ongoing.

He added that the remaining phases would involve finishing works, decoration and installation of lifts, escalators and safety equipment.

“The official completion date is the end of November, but we are confident of delivering earlier without compromising quality,” Zhongyin said.

Speaking during a media tour of transport projects, Ibrahim said the Uba Sani administration was overhauling Kaduna’s transport system through strategic infrastructure development to improve security, urban planning, passenger convenience and economic growth.

He said the government had identified and harmonised 51 illegal motor parks along the 24-kilometre corridor between Kawo and Command Junction, describing them as security risks that disrupted effective transport regulation.

According to him, the Kakuri Southern Terminal, inaugurated in December 2025, is about 90 per cent complete, while the Soba Motor Park project has reached about 85 per cent completion.

He said the Soba facility would relocate the existing Kawo Motor Park to improve security and decongest Kaduna metropolis.

Ibrahim added that the Eastern Terminal aligns with the Federal Government’s Eastern Bypass project, which is designed to divert heavy traffic from the city centre.

He said the three major transport terminal projects would collectively generate more than 20,000 jobs.

He also disclosed that the state was developing the Kaduna Bus Rapid Transit (KBRT) system, the Kaduna Light Rail project and plans to introduce water transportation on River Kaduna as part of a multimodal transport network.

The issues

Kaduna State is investing in integrated transport infrastructure to improve urban mobility, enhance security, reduce congestion and stimulate economic development through job creation.

What’s being said

“The terminal is being built with airport-standard specifications to provide comfort, efficiency and safety for passengers.” — Engr. Inuwa Ibrahim, Acting Director-General, KADSTRA

What’s next

The Eastern Terminal is expected to be completed later this year, while work continues on other transport infrastructure projects, including the Kakuri Southern Terminal, Soba Motor Park, the Kaduna BRT system and the proposed light rail network.

Bottom line

Kaduna is expanding its transport infrastructure with the aim of improving mobility, strengthening security and positioning the state as a modern transportation hub.