Senator Victor Umeh Offers Scholarship To 70 Students in Anambra

Seventy students of Anambra Central Senatorial District Monday benefitted from a scholarship scheme instituted by the Senator representing the district, Chief Victor Umeh.

Each of the beneficiaries smiled home with N100,000.00 cheque for their school fees and other expenses.

In all, a total of N7million was distributed to the students most of whom are indigent.

Also, added to private scholarship scheme Umeh earlier instituted, the total sum so far spent on the scheme came up to N11 million.

Addressing the crowd that attended the ceremony at Anaocha Local Government headquarters in Neni, Umeh said he instituted the scholarship to alleviate the problems of members of his district.

He said that when he won election he promised to institute the scholarship for children who were in need of education but could not afford it.

He said his target was those students who cannot pay their fees.

Umeh vowed to maintain the scheme until the beneficiaries earned their first degrees.

Giving background to how the beneficiaries emerged, he said he formed a committee headed by the transition chairman of Anaocha local council, Hon. Ikeobi Ejiofor, while the screening was headed by Dr. Chinwe Olikeze and the process was transparent.

Ejiofor had earlier said that community leaders, political leaders and heads of units nominated the beneficiaries that were screened.

He said this constituted special scholarship scheme for indigent students.

The beneficiaries praised Umeh and wished him God’s blessings.